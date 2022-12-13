NFL Week 15 playoff picture: 49ers-Seahawks could decide the NFC West race

The NFC West could be decided on Sunday.

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks, the division race is over and the 49ers win. Even if the Seahawks win the 49ers will be the favorites, but Seattle has to win to stay alive.

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks after Monday night:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (12-1) Hard to envision a scenario where the road to the Super Bowl doesn’t go through Philadelphia.

2. Vikings (10-3) Likely to win the NFC North, but not looking like a Super Bowl team.

3. 49ers (9-4) Can clinch the division on Sunday.

4. Buccaneers (6-7) They don’t look good, but someone has to win the NFC South.

5. Cowboys (10-3) Unlikely to catch the Eagles in the division, which means they’ll probably have to win three road games to reach the Super Bowl.

6. Commanders (7-5-1) Currently have the tiebreaker over the Giants based on a better record within the NFC East.

7. Giants (7-5-1) Not looking like a playoff team right now.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (7-6) Today’s loss to the Panthers hurts.

9. Lions (6-7) Far from out of playoff contention

10. Packers (5-8) Green Bay owns the strength of victory tiebreaker over Carolina.

11. Panthers (5-8) Carolina has the division record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

12. Falcons (5-8) Still only a game out in the NFC South.

13. Cardinals (4-9) No real chance of a late-season run, especially after Kyler Murray‘s injury.

14. Saints (4-9) Blowing their Monday night game against the Buccaneers cost them a share of the NFC South lead.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

15. Rams (4-9) Baker Mayfield could make the last few games of an awful season interesting.

16. Bears (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

