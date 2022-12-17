NFL Week 15 picks: Very few experts see Rams upsetting Packers

Even after the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Las Vegas Raiders in the final seconds last week, there isn’t a ton of confidence in this team to win a second straight game. They’re facing the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and most experts are picking against the Rams – again.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 93% of experts are taking the Packers to beat the Rams outright on Monday. Only the Colts, Bears and Texans are being picked by a lower percentage of experts this week.

There is a good portion of experts who believe the Rams will at least keep the game within one score, however. With the spread, 53% of experts are taking the Rams to cover as 7-point underdogs. The Rams are just 4-7-2 against the spread this season, but the Packers aren’t much better at 5-8.

Although the Packers haven’t been very good this season, they do still have many of their top players, which the Rams can’t say themselves. Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Jaire Alexander and Kenny Clark are all there for Green Bay, giving the Packers a talent edge over the Rams.

