NFL Week 15 picks: Roundup of expert predictions for Patriots vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots face another must-win game in Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Technically, the Patriots won't be mathematically eliminated from the AFC playoff race if they lose. But a defeat would make the path back to the postseason very narrow for New England.

The Patriots, who occupy the third and final wild card spot in the AFC as the No. 7 seed, have won six consecutive games against the Raiders, with their last loss coming in 2002.

If the Patriots are going to extend that streak, they'll need to take advantage of a Las Vegas defense that's given up the ninth-most yards per game, the eighth-most points per game and has the seventh-worst third-down percentage. The Raiders also are the fifth-most penalized team at 6.6 per game.

New England has plenty of its own problems, though. Damien Harris (thigh), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), DeVante Parker (concussion), Isaiah Wynn (foot) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) are among the Patriots players battling injury.

The Patriots offense hasn't looked good in recent weeks, to say the least. This unit scored only one offensive touchdown in a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills and two offensive touchdowns in a Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Patriots also rank among the 10 most penalized teams, and they committed eight penalties for 80 yards versus the Cardinals.

Which way are experts leaning in this Patriots-Raiders matchup? Here's a roundup of Week 15 picks.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 27-23 Patriots

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Raiders

Bill Bender, Sporting News: 27-24 Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 22-20 Raiders

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 30-27 Patriots

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: 26-23 Patriots

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

David Hill, New York Times: Raiders -1

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots +1

FiveThirtyEight's model: Raiders have 51 percent chance to win