NFL Week 15 picks: Rams-Commanders, Cowboys-Bills head key matchups in playoff races

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-6 (.600; season 125-83 (.601). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 10-4-1 (.714); season 102-101-5 (.502). All times Pacific.

Easton Stick will start at quarterback for the Chargers against the Raiders. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:20

TV: Channel 11, Amazon Prime Video

Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 34.

This quarterback matchup features Easton Stick versus Aidan O’Connell. Raiders have picked it up on defense and should be able to run. The wind is out of the Chargers’ sails.

Prediction: Raiders 18, Chargers 13

Minnesota (7-6) at Cincinnati (7-6)

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has played well in place of injured starter Joe Burrow. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Network

Line: Bengals by 3 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

He isn’t Joe Burrow, but Jake Browning is a lot better than most people thought. The Vikings defense is playing well, but Minnesota still needs to find its offensive identity — and with a new quarterback.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Vikings 20

Pittsburgh (7-6) at Indianapolis (7-6)

Gardner Minshew (10) has given stability to the Colts at quarterback. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Line: Colts by 2 1/2. O/U: 42.

The Steelers have gone four games without scoring more than 18 points. T.J. Watt is coming off a concussion. Quarterback Gardner Minshew has played pretty well and the Colts are stingy on defense.

Prediction: Colts 24, Steelers 13

Denver (7-6) at Detroit (9-4)

Quarterback Russell Wilson has led the Broncos to six wins in their last seven games. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Line: Lions by 4 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Ugly loss to Chicago by Detroit, but the Lions have bounced back strong from defeats this season. Won’t be easy against a resurgent Denver team that has won six of seven, but go with the home team.

Prediction: Lions 24, Broncos 20

Kansas City (8-5) at New England (3-10)

Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) aim to get the Chiefs back on track against the Patriots. (Getty Images)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2. O/U: 37.

The Chiefs have dropped three of four, and they came unglued after losing to Buffalo. But they’ve got to be able to beat the Patriots, who won’t be able to keep pace offensively.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Patriots 9

Atlanta (6-7) at Carolina (1-12)

Quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) has the Falcons in the NFC playoff race. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 34 1/2.

The Panthers can hang with teams in the first half, then the turnovers and other mistakes start happening. That figures to be the script in this matchup, with the Falcons pulling away in the second half.

Prediction: Falcons 27 Panthers 14

Chicago (5-8) at Cleveland (8-5)

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco (15) has steadied the Browns' offense. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Browns by 3 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

The Bears are coming off consecutive division wins. The Browns might be more reliable with Joe Flacco than they were with Deshaun Watson. Defense leads the way for Cleveland.

Prediction: Browns 23, Bears 17

Tampa Bay (6-7) at Green Bay (6-7)

Packers coach coach Matt LaFleur would welcome the return of Aaron Jones (33). (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 3 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

December football at Lambeau Field favors the home team, and the Packers should get Aaron Jones back. Tampa Bay has back-to-back division wins but against bad opponents.

Prediction: Packers 24, Buccaneers 20

N.Y. Jets (5-8) at Miami (9-4)

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with an ankle injury. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Dolphins by 8 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

The Dolphins, coming off a one-point loss, should bounce back. They’re banged up on the offensive line, though, and Tyreek Hill is playing on a gimpy ankle. Jets defense can create problems.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 13

N.Y. Giants (5-8) at New Orleans (6-7)

Once the third-stringer, new starting quarterback Tommy DeVito is becoming somewhat of a folk hero to Giants fans. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 6. O/U: 37 1/2.

What is happening with the Giants, winners of three in a row? Tommy Devito keeps it rolling against the nothing-special Saints. The Saints’ Derek Carr and his center almost squared off. Not good.

Prediction: Giants 23, Saints 21

Houston (7-6) at Tennessee (5-8)

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) suffered a concussion against the Jets last week. (John Munson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

A lot hinges on C.J. Stroud, who began the week in concussion protocol, although backup Davis Mills isn’t bad. Still, Houston’s receivers are hurt. The Titans might be able to maintain momentum.

Prediction: Titans 21, Texans 17

Washington (4-9) at RAMS (6-7)

Coach Sean McVay hopes to do more fist-bumping when his Rams play the Commanders at home. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Rams by 6 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.

The Commanders are rested after an off week and should be able to move the ball, although their defense is awful. The Rams, who looked sharp at Baltimore, keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: Rams 28, Commanders 23

How long can elusive quarterback Kyler Murray keep the Cardinals competitive with the 49ers? (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: 49ers by 13 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Kyler Murray makes games more interesting for the Cardinals. That said, the 49ers are the best team in football and figure to put up big numbers across the board. Beat Arizona by 19 the first time.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Cardinals 14

Dallas (10-3) at Buffalo (7-6)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is difficult to contain but the Cowboys have plenty of speed on defense. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Bills by 2 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

The Cowboys are playing really well. Dak Prescott will get rid of the ball quick, and Dallas will get the ground game going. Will be difficult for quarterback Josh Allen to run all over vs. that Dallas defense.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Bills 24

Baltimore (10-3) at Jacksonville (8-5)

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson knows his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence (16), won't be 100% against the Ravens because of an ankle injury. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

It isn’t just Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have several playmakers. Trevor Lawrence somehow took the field last Sunday with a high-ankle sprain, and he’ll be under a lot of pressure.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Jaguars 21

Philadelphia (10-3) at Seattle (6-7)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered consecutive losses the last two weeks after the Eagles started the season 10-1. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Eagles by 3 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Seahawks have lost five of six and have quarterback issues. That’s good timing for Philadelphia, which is coming off back-to-back losses and needs to regain its footing. Tough place to play.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Seahawks 26





Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.