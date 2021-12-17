NFL Week 15 picks, predictions: Who wins Week 15 NFL games?

With just four weeks left in the NFL regular season, a lot of teams are fighting for playoff berths and playoff positions.

Which teams will help their cause in NFL Week 15 and make a statement?

Here's our picks and predictions for each game on the Week 15 NFL schedule, beginning with the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football and ending with the two rescheduled Tuesday night games. Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Click on each game for picks and predictions for that game from other sites. All times MST.

More NFL Week 15 picks, predictions:

Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

The Chiefs have won six straight games. They will make it seven in a thriller at Los Angeles in Week 15.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28

More: NFL Week 15 odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for Week 15 NFL games

Saturday game

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 6:15 p.m., NFL Network

The Patriots have won seven straight games and are 6-0 on the road. The Colts are just 3-4 at home. Advantage: New England.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Colts 24

More: NFL Week 15 schedule, television information: Several must-see games in Week 15 of season

Sunday early games

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 11 a.m., Fox

The Cowboys are close to wrapping up the NFC East. They shouldn't have any issues with the Giants, even in New York.

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Giants 21

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., CBS

Story continues

Both of these teams have just two wins on the season, but the Texans have not looked as bad as the Jaguars as of late.

Prediction: Texans 17, Jaguars 14

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 11 a.m., CBS

The Titans are 9-4 on the season and coach Mike Vrabel deserves a ton of credit. However, we think they'll be 9-5 after this game.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Titans 17

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., CBS

The Dolphins have won five games in a row and are coming off a bye. Bad news for the Jets.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 13

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m., Fox

Will the Cardinals have any issues with the Lions on a short week? We don't think so.

Prediction: Cardinals 35, Lions 16

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m., Fox

The Buffalo Bills are just 7-6 on the season and can't lose this game. They won't.

Prediction: Bills 28, Panthers 17

More: NFL power rankings: Who should be No. 1 after Week 14?

Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos have a big NFL Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Will they win it?

Sunday late games

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m., CBS

The AFC playoff race could come down to the wire. Both of these teams really need a win to help their chances. The Broncos have momentum on their side.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Bengals 20

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 2:05 p.m., CBS

Another pivotal game with big playoff implications. We just have more trust in the 49ers with their defense right now.

Prediction: 49ers 20, Falcons 17

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Packers are simply the better, and hotter team right now, no matter Lamar Jackson's status for this game.

Prediction: Packers 31, Ravens 17

More: NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fighting for NFC's top seed

Sunday Night Football

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Saints already beat the Buccaneers earlier this season. Can they do it again? We see a very close game, but one in which Tampa Bay emerges victorious.

Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Saints 23

Monday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 3 p.m., NFL Network

Both of these teams really need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. We've got to give the edge to the home team in this one.

Prediction: Browns 24, Raiders 18

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

The Bears have an opportunity to play spoiler on Monday Night Football with the rival Vikings. They won't take advantage of the chance, however.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Bears 20

Tuesday Night Football

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m., Fox

This might be an elimination game in the NFC with both of these teams 6-7 on the season. We'll go with the home team winning a very close game.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Washington 20

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Seahawks are still very much alive in the NFC playoff race. They'll be even more alive after a big win in Los Angeles.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Rams 24

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 15 picks, predictions: Who wins Week 15 NFL games?