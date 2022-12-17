NFL Week 15 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) are to depart for Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (3-10), who are coming off a bye week.

In their last game, The Bears’ lost 28-19 to division rival Green Bay. The Eagles will look to expand their lead in the NFC while continuing a winning streak before heading to Dallas for a pivotal matchup on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys.

The expert picks are in, and Philadelphia is an overwhelming favorite for Sunday afternoon.

USA Today -- Eagles



All of USA Today’s writers are picking Philadelphia.

Pro Football Talk -- Eagles

Mike Florio and company are taking the Eagles.

The Bears are good enough to keep it close. But that‘s about it. Florio’s pick: Eagles 28, Bears 24.

ESPN -- Eagles

The entire crew at ESPN is picking the Eagles.

NFL.com -- Eagles

Greg Rosenthal has the Eagles winning big, but giving up too many points.

The Bears’ offense is a great test for an Eagles run defense which has improved over the last month. Jordan Davis still doesn’t look healthy, however, and there may be no perfect defense for the way Justin Fields is playing. Luckily for the Eagles, they only have to worry about one side of the ball in this trip to Chicago. With Jalen Hurts’ enhanced timing and anticipation in the passing game, there’s nothing this offense can’t do.

Philly Voice -- Eagles

Jimmy Kempski and Philly Voice are picking the Eagles.

This week they’ll face a Bears team that has a very similar roster construction. They too have a running quarterback, a back who runs with power, non-threatening receivers, a bad offensive line, and pretty much nothing going for them on defense. The difference is that Bears have a more dynamic quarterback, but everything else is worse. When you look at the Eagles’ roster, it’s hard to find holes. When you look at the Bears roster, it’s hard to find where there aren’t holes. Eagles, big.

Bleeding Green Nation:

Brandon Lee Gowton and company are picking the Eagles.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino and E.J. Smith are rolling with Philadelphia.

A showdown with the Cowboys and for potentially the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the postseason looms on Christmas Eve. Could the Eagles look past Chicago? Anything’s possible, although “trap games” rarely exist in the NFL, despite outside narratives. But I doubt Nick Sirianni’s squad will take the Bears lightly. This is a team built for greater competition, but they don’t act like it.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Bears 18

Jeff McLane

New York Times: Eagles

The New York Times is picking Philadelphia to win and cover.

Justin Fields is back from a separated shoulder sustained in Week 11 but listed as questionable with an illness. It’s hard to imagine he takes the field for a Bears team that’s already eliminated from the playoffs. Against the worst defense in the entire league, the Eagles shouldn’t find it too difficult to get over the 8.5 point hurdle, even if some starters rest. Pick: Eagles -8.5

NJ.com -- Eagles

All their writers at NJ Advanced Media are picking Philadelphia.

Chicago Sun Times

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

All the Sun-Times writers are picking Philadelphia.

This is a tall task for the Bears and Justin Fields, who are facing a team that leads the NFL in sacks and interceptions. The Eagles also have Jalen Hurts and feature the top-scoring offense in the league. So, yeah, not good if Bears victories are your thing. Season: 9-4.

The Athletic -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All of the experts and analysts at The Athletic are picking Philadelphia.

CBS Sports -- Eagles

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

All eight experts at CBS Sports are picking Philadelphia.

Sports Illustrated/MMQB

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer and the company are picking Philadelphia.

The Sporting News -- Eagles

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Vinny Iyer is rolling with Philadelphia.

Let’s go back to the well with Philadelphia. The offense is rolling however it wants to play with Jalen Hurts, pass-happy or run-heavy. Here, they won’t need to choose because the Bears’ defense stinks against the run with its front seven and also can’t cover A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith with his secondary. Hurts also will be revved up for a rushing duel with Justin Fields and the Eagles will dominate on both lines of scrimmage. Pick: Eagles win 38-17 and cover the spread.

Bleacher Report -- Eagles

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

All the experts at Bleacher Report are picking Philadelphia.

