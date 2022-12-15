NFL Week 15 picks: Bills beat Dolphins, Chargers edge Titans; Rams lose to Packers

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) celebrates with defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) after a defensive stop against the New York Jets during the second half in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 6-7 (.462); season 125-81-2 (.607). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-8 (.385); season 98-105-5 (.483). Times Pacific.

49ers (9-4) at Seahawks (7-6)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa rushes during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Santa Clara. (Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: 49ers by 3. O/U: 43 1/2.

San Francisco’s defense is healthy, and Seattle will struggle to run the ball. The 49ers, meanwhile, should be able to gain a lot of yards on the ground, and expectations are high for Brock Purdy.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 20

Colts (4-8-1) at Vikings (10-3)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushes against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Network.

Line: Vikings by 4 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

The Vikings should bounce back after a humbling loss to Detroit. Minnesota’s defense isn’t great, but neither is the Indianapolis offense. Vikings’ offense makes the difference.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Colts 23

Ravens (9-4) at Browns (5-8)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reaches for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network.

Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

A lot of this depends on who’s playing quarterback for the Ravens. Tyler Huntley gives them a good chance, but it could be undrafted rookie Anthony Brown. Safe bet goes with Cleveland.

Prediction: Browns 23, Ravens 20

Dolphins (8-5) at Bills (10-3)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to throw a pass against the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: NFL Network.

Line: Bills by 7 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Bills narrowly lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, and Buffalo should get its revenge. The Dolphins aren’t running the ball well lately, and that seriously reduces the effectiveness of the RPO.

Prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 21

Steelers (5-8) at Panthers (5-8)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) steps back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle. (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Panthers by 2 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

With a win, the Steelers would sweep the entire NFC South. The Panthers have been playing better, though, and are coming off back-to-back wins. Take Carolina’s defense over Pittsburgh’s offense.

Story continues

Prediction: Panthers 24, Steelers 20

Chiefs (10-3) at Texans (1-11-1)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. (Bart Young / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Chiefs by 14. O/U: 49 1/2.

The Chiefs played ugly last week, giving up 28 points to Denver. So they have a point to prove. This matchup should be close for most of the first half before Kansas City pulls away.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 16

Lions (6-7) at Jets (7-6)

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson reacts against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Lions by 1. O/U: 44 1/2.

Bizarre to think this could be the game of the week. The Lions have won five of six and truly believe in themselves. The Jets have lost three of four, and their stout defense is banged up.

Prediction: Lions 27, Jets 23

Eagles (12-1) at Bears (3-10)

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss (53), cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react against the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Eagles by 9. O/U: 48 1/2.

The Bears aren’t likely to have a lot of success throwing or running, and Justin Fields is still banged up. The Eagles haven’t had a lot of letdowns and they’re consistently good. That continues.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Bears 17

Cowboys (10-3) at Jaguars (5-8)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup attempts to make a catch during the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Cowboys by 4 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Trevor Lawrence is playing pretty well and Jacksonville’s defense is coming off a good effort. Dak Prescott has been turning over the ball lately too. This could be interesting, but Dallas has the edge.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 24

Falcons (5-8) at Saints (4-9)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton makes a pass attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 in Tampa, Fla. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Saints by 4 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Desmond Ridder makes his starting debut for the Falcons and will be tested by a defense that should clamp down on the run. QB Andy Dalton isn’t bad and the Saints are coming off on open week.

Prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 20

Cardinals (4-9) at Broncos (3-10)

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) celebrate against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Denver. (Bart Young / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Broncos by 2 1/2. O/U: 36.

Looks as if it’s going to be a battle of the backup quarterbacks, and Arizona’s Colt McCoy gets the edge. But Denver’s defense at home might be the difference in this matchup. Home team stops its slide.

Prediction: Broncos 20, Cardinals 17

Patriots (7-6) at Raiders (5-8)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Raiders by 1. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Patriots rushed the passer well against Arizona but looked a little vulnerable against the run. Raiders look good then horrible depending on the day. New England wins on coaching.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Raiders 20

Titans (7-6) at Chargers (7-6)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, rushes past Dolphins cornerback Deion Crossen in the second half at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Chargers are getting healthy, and Justin Herbert makes throws most wouldn’t have a prayer completing. Titans have lost three in a row and are the walking wounded on defense.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Titans 20

Bengals (9-4) at Buccaneers (6-7)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs to the tunnel following a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Bengals by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2 .

Cincinnati’s defense isn’t getting enough credit. The Bengals are going to get after Tom Brady, who is struggling. The Buccaneers haven’t scored more than 22 points since Week 4.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Buccaneers 17

Giants (7-5-1) at Commanders (7-5-1)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel runs with the ball against the New York Giants on Dec. 4 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Commanders by 4 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

This figures to be close, as it often is, but the Commanders have the edge with their front seven and more weapons on offense. Washington kicks a field goal to win.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 21

Rams (4-9) at Packers (5-8)

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts on his touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8 at SoFi Stadium. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Packers by 6 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

It would be fun to see more Baker Mayfield magic, but that’s a tall order two weeks in a row. Green Bay’s defense should play pretty well, and the Packers control the game on the ground.

Prediction: Packers 27, Rams 17

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.