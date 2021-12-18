NFL Week 15 picks against the spread and other betting picks

The NFL kicked off Week 15 with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28, which covered the spread. The game went Over the projected total.

There are 15 games left on the schedule as there are no bye weeks remaining in the regular season, but the schedule got moved around with outbreaks of COVID-19. Three games were rescheduled, one on Monday and two on Tuesday. One game is Saturday night.

That means 15 more games over the next four days to bet on, whether it be on the money line, the spread or the total.

Below are my picks for all the games. Odds come from Tipico Sportsbook. You can also find all my picks for this week and previous weeks on Tallysight.

Saturday night game

Patriots at Colts

Money line: Colts (-135)

ATS: Colts -2.5 (-112)

Total: Under 46.5 (-112)

Sunday early games

Panthers at Bills

Panthers at Bills

Money line: Bills (-600)

ATS: Panthers +10.5 (-117)

Total: Under 44.5 (-110)

Cardinals at Lions

Money line: Cardinals (-700)

ATS: Cardinals -11.5 (-112)

Total: Under 47.5 (-112)

Texans at Jaguars

Money line: Jaguars (-220)

ATS: Jaguars -4.5 (-108)

Total: Over 39.5 (-108)

Jets at Dolphins

Money line: Dolphins (-450)

ATS: Dolphins -8.5 (-110)

Total: Under 41.5 (-110)

Cowboys at Giants

Money line: Cowboys (-650)

ATS: Giants +10.5 (-112)

Total: Over 44.5 (-110)

Titans at Steelers

Money line: Titans (-117)

ATS: Titans -1.5 (-108)

Total: Over 43.5 (-105)

Sunday late games

Bengals at Broncos

Bengals at Broncos

Money line: Bengals (+130)

ATS: Bengals +3.5 (-130)

Total: Over 44.5 (-105)

Falcons at 49ers

Money line: 49ers (-380)

ATS: Falcons +9.5 (-110)

Total: Over 46.5 (-108)

Packers at Ravens

Money line: Packers (-320)

ATS: Ravens +5.5 (-110)

Total: Over 43.5 (-110)

Sunday night game

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints at Buccaneers

Money line: Buccaneers (-650)

ATS: Saints +10.5 (-110)

Total: Under 46.5 (-105)

Monday games

Raiders at Browns

Raiders at Browns

Money line: Raiders (-120)

ATS: Raiders -1.5 (-110)

Total: Over 38.5 (-115)

Vikings at Bears

Money line: Vikings (-200)

ATS: Vikings -3.5 (-112)

Total: Under 43.5 (-103)

Tuesday games

Washington at Eagles

Washington at Eagles

Money line: Washington (+250)

ATS: Washington +6.5 (-103)

Total: Over 43.5 (-115)

Seahawks at Rams

Money line: Seahawks (+175)

ATS: Seahawks +4.5 (-112)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110)

1

1