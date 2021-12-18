NFL Week 15 picks against the spread and other betting picks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL kicked off Week 15 with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28, which covered the spread. The game went Over the projected total.
There are 15 games left on the schedule as there are no bye weeks remaining in the regular season, but the schedule got moved around with outbreaks of COVID-19. Three games were rescheduled, one on Monday and two on Tuesday. One game is Saturday night.
That means 15 more games over the next four days to bet on, whether it be on the money line, the spread or the total.
Below are my picks for all the games. Odds come from Tipico Sportsbook. You can also find all my picks for this week and previous weeks on Tallysight.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Saturday night game
Patriots at Colts
Money line: Colts (-135)
ATS: Colts -2.5 (-112)
Total: Under 46.5 (-112)
Sunday early games
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers at Bills
Money line: Bills (-600)
ATS: Panthers +10.5 (-117)
Total: Under 44.5 (-110)
Cardinals at Lions
Money line: Cardinals (-700)
ATS: Cardinals -11.5 (-112)
Total: Under 47.5 (-112)
Texans at Jaguars
Money line: Jaguars (-220)
ATS: Jaguars -4.5 (-108)
Total: Over 39.5 (-108)
Jets at Dolphins
Money line: Dolphins (-450)
ATS: Dolphins -8.5 (-110)
Total: Under 41.5 (-110)
Cowboys at Giants
Money line: Cowboys (-650)
ATS: Giants +10.5 (-112)
Total: Over 44.5 (-110)
Titans at Steelers
Money line: Titans (-117)
ATS: Titans -1.5 (-108)
Total: Over 43.5 (-105)
Sunday late games
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals at Broncos
Money line: Bengals (+130)
ATS: Bengals +3.5 (-130)
Total: Over 44.5 (-105)
Falcons at 49ers
Money line: 49ers (-380)
ATS: Falcons +9.5 (-110)
Total: Over 46.5 (-108)
Packers at Ravens
Money line: Packers (-320)
ATS: Ravens +5.5 (-110)
Total: Over 43.5 (-110)
Sunday night game
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Saints at Buccaneers
Money line: Buccaneers (-650)
ATS: Saints +10.5 (-110)
Total: Under 46.5 (-105)
Monday games
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders at Browns
Money line: Raiders (-120)
ATS: Raiders -1.5 (-110)
Total: Over 38.5 (-115)
Vikings at Bears
Money line: Vikings (-200)
ATS: Vikings -3.5 (-112)
Total: Under 43.5 (-103)
Tuesday games
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Washington at Eagles
Money line: Washington (+250)
ATS: Washington +6.5 (-103)
Total: Over 43.5 (-115)
Seahawks at Rams
Money line: Seahawks (+175)
ATS: Seahawks +4.5 (-112)
Total: Over 45.5 (-110)
1
1