NFL Week 15 Mismatch Manifesto

The NFL is a matchup-driven league. Offensive coordinators are always looking to scheme their playmakers into one-on-one situations against a defender, while defensive coordinators will attempt to do anything in their power to upset the timing and rhythm of the opposing QB.

Despite the obvious impact that defenses have on opposing offenses, fantasy players and fans alike are often left with one-way metrics to describe offenses and defenses that they are then forced to compare against each other in an attempt to identify mismatches.

The goal here is to provide easy-to-decipher charts and notes to define each week’s key matchups and advantages on both sides of the ball in:

Explosive Plays

Pace

Pressure

Trench Battles

Passing Game

Red Zone Efficiency

The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in these ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.

Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-14.

Explosive Plays

Big plays make the football world go round. Matchups between explosive offenses and leaky defenses are exactly what we’re looking for when compiling game stacks in DFS, or when betting an over. We can calculate this with help from NFL.com’s team-based statistics.

Explosive Pass Rate : The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions per pass attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions allowed per pass attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Explosive Run Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard gains per rush attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard runs allowed per rush attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Week 15 Explosive

Pace

Fast-paced games lead to more plays, which lead to more points. Every week usually consists of at least a few games that could resemble a track meet based on their combined situation-neutral pace (Football Outsiders).

Combined Situation-Neutral Pace: Represents the combined situation-neutral pace between each matchup’s two offenses. A lower number indicates fewer average seconds per play (green = fast-paced game), while a higher number indicates more average seconds per play (red = slow-paced game).

Week 15 Pace

The week's fastest-paced matchups features the Patriots (No. 1 in situation neutral pace) at the Bengals (No. 7) as well as the Rams (No. 4) at the Cowboys (No. 3).

Additional matchups that could more closely resemble a track meet include Broncos at Chiefs, Dolphins at Giants and Browns at Cardinals.

The week's slowest-paced matchups feature the Eagles (No. 19) at the Redskins (No. 32) as well as the Jaguars (No. 31) at the Raiders (No. 21).

Additional matchups that could move more slowly than fantasy owners would prefer include Jets at Ravens, Bears at Packers, Vikings at Chargers and Colts at Saints.

Pressure

An overmatched offensive line can result in poor fantasy days for all skill-position players involved. Meanwhile, QBs with all day to throw can help generate points in bunches. We can determine which offensive lines might be especially better (or worse) this week with help from Pro Football Focus’ offensive and defensive pressure statistics.

Combined Pressure Rate: The sum of the offensive line’s rate of pressures allowed per dropback and the opposing defense’s total pressures generated per dropback. A higher percentage (red) is better for defenses and indicates that QB could be under fire, while a lower percentage (green) indicates that matchup’s QB could face reduced pressure.

Week 15 Pressure

QBs that could be under consistent duress this week include Josh Allen, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dwayne Haskins and Matt Ryan.

Allen might not be the most-polished QB in the world. Okay he's not even close. Still, there aren't five signal callers in the entire league that I'd rather devote three hours of my Sunday to watching. The man is as entertaining, for better and for worse, as any player in the league.

Trench Battles

RBs receive most of the praise for an offense’s rushing output, but an overmatched offensive line can thwart a team’s run game before it even has a chance to get started. We can determine the offensive lines that might be especially better (or worse) off this week with help from Football Outsiders' offensive and defensive adjusted line yards per rush statistics.

Combined Adjusted Line Yards Per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble consistently running the ball.

Week 15 ADJLY

The Broncos, Raiders and Saints boast the week's most favorable matchups in the trenches.

Phillip Lindsay continues to see high-end RB2 usage, although the talented second-year RB hasn't managed to reach 100 total yards in a game since Week 5. Royce Freeman appeared to be trending out of the offense after posting a season-low 29% snap rate in Week 11, but he's since been on the field for 55%, 56% and 46% of the offense's snaps. Note that Lindsay's Week 14 performance could've been bigger if he didn't have a touchdown nullified by penalty. Treat Lindsay as a volume-based RB2 that is due for a big-time performance. Freeman is a touchdown-dependent RB4 at best due to volume concerns despite the prime matchup.

Player A: 4.4 yards per carry, 6.8 yards per reception, 2 TDs. Player B: 4.7 yards per carry, 6.6 yards per reception, 6 TDs. Player A is Alvin Kamara, while Player B is Latavius Murray. I'm not here to say the Saints' RBs are comparable from a talent perspective; Kamara's elite receiving ability creates more mismatches and headaches for defensive coordinators than arguably any other back in the league. Still, it's a reminder that coach Sean Payton hasn't gone out of his way to feature Kamara on the ground this season due to Murray's stellar play. The Saints' talented RB1 has 8, 10, 10, 9, 8 and 6 targets with Drew Brees under center, but didn't manage to surpass even 13 carries in those six games.

Check out my Week 15 Backfield Report for more specific information on the league's ever-evolving RB stables.

The Seahawks, Eagles and Chargers also boast above-average matchups at the line of scrimmage.

Coach Doug Pederson featured Miles Sanders to the tune of an 85% snap rate or higher in Weeks 10-13 with Jordan Howard (shoulder) sidelined. Previously, no RB had managed to surpass even 80% in a single game under Pederson since he took over in 2016. This changed during the Eagles' win over the Giants last Monday night. Sanders (56% snaps) still worked as the backfield's lead RB, but Boston Scott (44%) was plenty involved as well and demonstrated enough burst and talent to warrant more touches in the future.

Austin Ekeler posted 8-101-0 rushing and 4-112-1 receiving lines in the Chargers' blowout victory over the Jaguars last week. There were moments where Ekeler looked borderline unstoppable. And yet, Ekeler was out-snapped by No. 3 WR Andre Patton for the sixth consecutive game. Note that Patton has three receptions ... this season.

The Saints (4.98), Cowboys (4.79), Raiders (4.7) and Ravens (4.66) are the league's only offenses that have averaged at least 4.6 adjusted line yards per rush this season.

The Ravens take on the Jets in Week 15. Sure, they're taking on a defense that has been much better against the run (No. 2 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 22) through 14 weeks, but this Lamar Jackson-led rushing attack has been historically good this season. Overall, the 2019 Ravens are one of just six offenses over the past 50 years to average more than 5.4 yards per carry. Each of Jackson (No. 1 in yards before contact per rush among 46 qualified players), Gus Edwards (No. 8) and Mark Ingram (No. 16) have benefited from both the Ravens' excellent run blocking as well as the scheme.

The Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Chiefs stand out as offenses that could have a tough time creating much of a consistent push against their respective opponent's fearsome defensive lines.

The best offenses in terms of yards before contact per rush have been the Ravens (2.7), Cardinals (2.4), Giants (2.2), Panthers (2.2) and Texans (2.1).

The worst have been the Jets (0.8), Titans (1.1), Steelers (1.1), Rams (1.2) and Buccaneers (1.2).

Passing Game

Some pass offenses are obviously more efficient than others, while certain secondaries are seemingly capable of shutting down any aerial attack. We can determine the week’s largest mismatches in the passing game using each offense’s and defense’s net yards per pass attempt (via Pro Football Reference).

Combined Net Yards Per Pass Attempt: Net yards gained per pass attempt differs from yards per attempt by accounting for sacks. The rate is calculated by subtracting a QB's sack yards from his passing yards, then dividing that number by the sum of the QB's pass attempts and sacks taken. A higher number (green) is good for QBs and receivers, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s pass offense could be in trouble.

Week 15 NYA

Each of Drew Lock, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Jacoby Brissett also stand out as signal callers that aren't set up in anything resembling a smash spot.

The Steelers (5.6), Rams (5.6), Bills (5.1), Patriots (4.7) and 49ers (4.5) are the league's only defenses to allow fewer than 5.8 net yards per pass attempt through 14 weeks.

The Bengals (7.7), Raiders (7.6), Cardinals (7.4) and Dolphins (7.4) are the only defenses allowing at least 7.4 net yards attempt per pass attempt.

Red Zone Efficiency

The field shrinks inside the red zone, as the defense essentially gains an extra sideline with the back of the end zone limiting the types of vertical concepts that offenses can run. We can help identify which teams have the best potential to cash in on their opportunities inside the 20-yard line using each offense and defense's red zone TD rates (via TeamRankings.com).

Combined Red Zone TD Rate: The sum of an offense's rate of TDs per red zone possession and the defense's percentage of TDs allowed per red zone possession. A higher percentage (green) indicates an efficient offense inside the 20-yard line against a defense that struggles to keep their opponents out of the end zone, while a lower percentage (red) indicates an offense that hasn't had much success converting their scoring chances into six points and is facing a defense that has managed to largely thrive with their backs against the wall.

Week 15 RZ