NFL Week 15 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (quad) popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in practice on Monday. He's tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Jets, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ravens perhaps attempt to limit his exposure to unnecessary hits in a game that they should be able to dominate. They're presently favored by 15 points over the Jets.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (abdominal, IR) was on his way to a massive day with five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown on just five targets before exiting in the second half. Backup WR Olamide Zaccheaus flashed some field-stretching ability and hauled in a 93-yard touchdown with Ridley sidelined, but we should temper expectations for everyone involved in Week 15 against the 49ers due to the likelihood that both Russell Gage and Christian Blake will also steal plenty of snaps in two-WR sets.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee) has been diagnosed with a "contusion between his knee and thigh," with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting it is "nothing major." Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle could each be treated as upside TE2s if Andrews is ultimately sidelined.
Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) was out last week, leading to backup TE Ian Thomas posting a robust 86% snap rate while catching 5-of-10 targets for 57 yards and a score. Thomas can be treated as a strong TE1 with this type of usage in Week 15 against the Seahawks if Olsen is again sidelined.
Bears WRs Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and Javon Wims (knee) are each banged up. None of backup WRs Cordarrelle Patterson, Jesper Horsted nor Riley Ridley are realistic fantasy options even with increased snap rates, but Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller should continue to see plenty of work if the offense's complementary pass-game options are sidelined.
Bengals WRs A.J. Green (ankle) and Auden Tate (leg) are each trending towards missing Week 15. This would lead to John Ross likely assuming more of a full-time role alongside Alex Erickson and Tyler Boyd in three-WR sets. Obviously none are recommended fantasy options against the Patriots in Week 15, but their Week 16 spot against the Dolphins is certainly intriguing.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a sprained left hand and injured the index finger on his right hand in Week 14. Still, coach Jason Garrett expects Prescott to be "fine." This week's matchup against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey certainly isn't an ideal spot to be at less than 100%.
Broncos TE Noah Fant (foot) has caught 5-of-7 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown since Drew Lock took over in Week 13. The offense has two beatable matchups against the Chiefs and Lions in Weeks 15 and 16, respectively, but the nature of foot injuries, combined with steady play from backup TE Jeff Heuerman, could leave Fant with a part-time role even if he's ultimately able to suit up.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) is still week to week, so expect to see David Blough under center again in Week 15 against the Buccaneers. They could lean on the pass game more than ever with Bo Scarbrough (ribs) banged up. Blough's target distribution after eight quarters of action: Danny Amendola (16 targets), Kenny Golladay (13), Marvin Jones (13), T.J. Hockenson (11), J.D. McKissic (7), Ty Johnson (4), Logan Thomas (4), Scarbrough (3), Jesse James (2) and Isaac Nauta (1).
Texans WR Will Fuller (hamstring) is again missing time with this hammy issue. DeAndre Hopkins (100% snaps), Kenny Stills (96%) and Keke Coutee (71%) worked in three-WR sets with Fuller sidelined. Stills hasn't performed well in four games without Fuller this season, but I'm inclined to believe this has been more due to variance from a boom-or-bust and field-stretching WR than an actionable forward-looking trend.
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) doesn't appear to be all that close to a return. The offense utilized Zach Pascal (100% snaps), Marcus Johnson (89%) and Parris Campbell (49%) in three-WR sets with Hilton sidelined in Week 14. Ashton Dulin (22%) and Chad Williams (10%) were also involved. Pascal, Johnson and Dulin should receive the bulk of the reps if Hilton is again sidelined with Campbell (foot, IR) done for the season.
Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (ankle) was spotted in a walking boot following the team's Week 14 loss to the Chargers. He'll be replaced in three-WR sets by Keelan Cole if unable to suit up this Sunday against the Raiders. I'd rank Dede Westbrook ahead of Chris Conley in my fantasy pecking order for this plus spot if Chark winds up being inactive.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (hand) played through the pain in Week 14 and is expected to do so again Sunday against the Broncos. The outlook for Damien Williams (ribs) is less clear. Spencer Ware (40% snaps) surprisingly played ahead of both LeSean McCoy (31%) and Darwin Thompson (27%) in his 2019 debut with Kansas City.
Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) has been sidelined in consecutive games. Tyler Higbee has ripped off 7-107-1 and 7-116-0 performances in Everett's absence, making him a locked-in TE1 against the Cowboys in Week 15 if again gifted a full-time role.
Dolphins WRs DeVante Parker (concussion) and Albert Wilson (concussion) are each at risk of missing Sunday's matchup against the Giants. This would lead to Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins in three-WR sets. Still, TE Mike Gesicki could wind up being Ryan Fitzpatrick's primary pass-game option. The Dolphins' talented second-year TE has already lined up in the slot or out wide on a robust 79% of his snaps this season.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains without a clear timetable for return. Laquon Treadwell has worked behind No. 2 TE Irv Smith with Thielen sidelined this season.
Saints TE Jared Cook (concussion) should be considered questionable for Sunday. Josh Hill would inherit a near every-down role if Cook is ultimately sidelined in Week 15 against the Colts.
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (hip) is banged up, meaning Jakobi Meyers, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu should continue to work inside of three-WR sets.
Giants TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) remain without clear timetables for return. Third-string TE Kaden Smith has played well with his full-time role with both Engram and Ellison sidelined, but that was with Daniel Jones (ankle) under center. The Giants' rookie QB is reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Jets TE Ryan Griffin (ankle) is banged up and played just three snaps in Week 14. Daniel Brown posted a robust 87% snap rate with Griffin sidelined, but had just two targets and isn't a realistic fantasy option in Week 15 against the Ravens. The statuses of Le'Veon Bell (illness) and Bilal Powell (ankle) are more concerning. Ty Montgomery and Josh Adams would likely form a two-RB committee if both Bell and Powell are ultimately sidelined. Still, Bell managed to start the week off with a limited practice and is tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) wanted to play through the pain on Sunday, but was ultimately inactive. DeAndre Washington surprisingly worked ahead of Jalen Richard and could flirt with low-end RB2 value against the Jaguars in Week 15 if Jacobs is again sidelined. The potential absences of WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) and TE Foster Moreau (knee) would further condense the target share in this crowded run-first offense.
Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) still hasn't been cleared for contact. Miles Sanders is expected to continue to work as the lead back Howard sidelined, although Boston Scott will also be involved. The statuses of both Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are most pertinent to TE Dallas Goedert, as the Eagles have leaned on two-TE sets more than ever when missing one of their top-two WRs.
Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) are each tentatively expected to return in Week 15. This is good news, as TE Vance McDonald (concussion) and Jaylen Samuels (groin) are now at risk of missing game action. Nick Vannett would likely play a near every-down role if McDonald is ultimately sidelined.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (torn ACL, IR) will miss the remainder of the season, setting up Chris Carson to work as the offense's workhorse in an absolute smash spot against the Panthers' putrid rush defense.
Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston (fractured thumb) played through the pain in Week 14 and is tentatively expected to do so again for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Justin Watson would join Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman in three-WR sets if Scotty Miller (hamstring) and Mike Evans (hamstring) are ultimately sidelined.
Titans WR Adam Humphries (ankle) was out in Week 14. His continued absence would give fantasy managers of A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith alike more confidence in firing up these talented receivers against the Texans' mediocre secondary. Derrick Henry (hamstring) is expected to undergo the same limited practice schedule as he did in Week 14 and again suit up come game time.
Redskins WRs Paul Richardson (hamstring) and Trey Quinn (concussion) don't appear to be trending towards a return, while RB Derrius Guice (knee) again seems likely to miss some game action. Adrian Peterson will see plenty of touches if Guice is ultimately sidelined, but Chris Thompson's status as the offense's clear-cut pass-down back lowers the ceiling here.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Week 15
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
DL
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
LG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
OT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
WR
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
P
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
TE
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
BAL
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
BAL
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
BAL
LT
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
BAL
QB
Quad
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
Jihad Ward
BAL
DE
Elbow
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
BAL
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee, hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
RB
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
S
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
S
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
OT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DT
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
QB
Hand
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Antwuan Woods
DAL
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Ron Leary
DEN
RG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Dre'Mont Jones
DEN
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
FB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hip, back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Strong
DET
DT
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tra Carson
DET
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
DT
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
OT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Calf
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DJ Chark
JAX
WR
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Hamstring
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Hand
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
Andrew Wiley
KAN
LG
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Illness
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
TE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
RB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
G
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
G
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Head
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DL
Head
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
QB
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
S
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Ryan Griffin
NYJ
TE
Ankle
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Stinger
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
OT
Ankles
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, hip
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Knee, hip
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Ankle
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
S
Rib, ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RT
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Quad
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
S
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
Arthur Maulet
NYJ
CB
Calf
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Illness
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
OT
Pectoral
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Kyle Wilber
OAK
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Foot
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
S
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
FB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ziggy Ansah
SEA
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Hamstring
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Rib
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee, foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
K’Wayn Williams
SFO
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
C
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Thumb
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
G
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Hamstring
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Calf
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-