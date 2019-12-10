NFL Week 15 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Story continues

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (quad) popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in practice on Monday. He's tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Jets, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ravens perhaps attempt to limit his exposure to unnecessary hits in a game that they should be able to dominate. They're presently favored by 15 points over the Jets.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (abdominal, IR) was on his way to a massive day with five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown on just five targets before exiting in the second half. Backup WR Olamide Zaccheaus flashed some field-stretching ability and hauled in a 93-yard touchdown with Ridley sidelined, but we should temper expectations for everyone involved in Week 15 against the 49ers due to the likelihood that both Russell Gage and Christian Blake will also steal plenty of snaps in two-WR sets.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee) has been diagnosed with a "contusion between his knee and thigh," with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting it is "nothing major." Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle could each be treated as upside TE2s if Andrews is ultimately sidelined.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) was out last week, leading to backup TE Ian Thomas posting a robust 86% snap rate while catching 5-of-10 targets for 57 yards and a score. Thomas can be treated as a strong TE1 with this type of usage in Week 15 against the Seahawks if Olsen is again sidelined.

Bengals WRs A.J. Green (ankle) and Auden Tate (leg) are each trending towards missing Week 15. This would lead to John Ross likely assuming more of a full-time role alongside Alex Erickson and Tyler Boyd in three-WR sets. Obviously none are recommended fantasy options against the Patriots in Week 15, but their Week 16 spot against the Dolphins is certainly intriguing.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a sprained left hand and injured the index finger on his right hand in Week 14. Still, coach Jason Garrett expects Prescott to be "fine." This week's matchup against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey certainly isn't an ideal spot to be at less than 100%.

Broncos TE Noah Fant (foot) has caught 5-of-7 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown since Drew Lock took over in Week 13. The offense has two beatable matchups against the Chiefs and Lions in Weeks 15 and 16, respectively, but the nature of foot injuries, combined with steady play from backup TE Jeff Heuerman, could leave Fant with a part-time role even if he's ultimately able to suit up.

Texans WR Will Fuller (hamstring) is again missing time with this hammy issue. DeAndre Hopkins (100% snaps), Kenny Stills (96%) and Keke Coutee (71%) worked in three-WR sets with Fuller sidelined. Stills hasn't performed well in four games without Fuller this season, but I'm inclined to believe this has been more due to variance from a boom-or-bust and field-stretching WR than an actionable forward-looking trend.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) doesn't appear to be all that close to a return. The offense utilized Zach Pascal (100% snaps), Marcus Johnson (89%) and Parris Campbell (49%) in three-WR sets with Hilton sidelined in Week 14. Ashton Dulin (22%) and Chad Williams (10%) were also involved. Pascal, Johnson and Dulin should receive the bulk of the reps if Hilton is again sidelined with Campbell (foot, IR) done for the season.

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (ankle) was spotted in a walking boot following the team's Week 14 loss to the Chargers. He'll be replaced in three-WR sets by Keelan Cole if unable to suit up this Sunday against the Raiders. I'd rank Dede Westbrook ahead of Chris Conley in my fantasy pecking order for this plus spot if Chark winds up being inactive.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (hand) played through the pain in Week 14 and is expected to do so again Sunday against the Broncos. The outlook for Damien Williams (ribs) is less clear. Spencer Ware (40% snaps) surprisingly played ahead of both LeSean McCoy (31%) and Darwin Thompson (27%) in his 2019 debut with Kansas City.

Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) has been sidelined in consecutive games. Tyler Higbee has ripped off 7-107-1 and 7-116-0 performances in Everett's absence, making him a locked-in TE1 against the Cowboys in Week 15 if again gifted a full-time role.

Dolphins WRs DeVante Parker (concussion) and Albert Wilson (concussion) are each at risk of missing Sunday's matchup against the Giants. This would lead to Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins in three-WR sets. Still, TE Mike Gesicki could wind up being Ryan Fitzpatrick's primary pass-game option. The Dolphins' talented second-year TE has already lined up in the slot or out wide on a robust 79% of his snaps this season.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains without a clear timetable for return. Laquon Treadwell has worked behind No. 2 TE Irv Smith with Thielen sidelined this season.

Saints TE Jared Cook (concussion) should be considered questionable for Sunday. Josh Hill would inherit a near every-down role if Cook is ultimately sidelined in Week 15 against the Colts.

Giants TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) remain without clear timetables for return. Third-string TE Kaden Smith has played well with his full-time role with both Engram and Ellison sidelined, but that was with Daniel Jones (ankle) under center. The Giants' rookie QB is reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Jets TE Ryan Griffin (ankle) is banged up and played just three snaps in Week 14. Daniel Brown posted a robust 87% snap rate with Griffin sidelined, but had just two targets and isn't a realistic fantasy option in Week 15 against the Ravens. The statuses of Le'Veon Bell (illness) and Bilal Powell (ankle) are more concerning. Ty Montgomery and Josh Adams would likely form a two-RB committee if both Bell and Powell are ultimately sidelined. Still, Bell managed to start the week off with a limited practice and is tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) wanted to play through the pain on Sunday, but was ultimately inactive. DeAndre Washington surprisingly worked ahead of Jalen Richard and could flirt with low-end RB2 value against the Jaguars in Week 15 if Jacobs is again sidelined. The potential absences of WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) and TE Foster Moreau (knee) would further condense the target share in this crowded run-first offense.

Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) still hasn't been cleared for contact. Miles Sanders is expected to continue to work as the lead back Howard sidelined, although Boston Scott will also be involved. The statuses of both Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are most pertinent to TE Dallas Goedert, as the Eagles have leaned on two-TE sets more than ever when missing one of their top-two WRs.

Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) are each tentatively expected to return in Week 15. This is good news, as TE Vance McDonald (concussion) and Jaylen Samuels (groin) are now at risk of missing game action. Nick Vannett would likely play a near every-down role if McDonald is ultimately sidelined.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (torn ACL, IR) will miss the remainder of the season, setting up Chris Carson to work as the offense's workhorse in an absolute smash spot against the Panthers' putrid rush defense.

Titans WR Adam Humphries (ankle) was out in Week 14. His continued absence would give fantasy managers of A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith alike more confidence in firing up these talented receivers against the Texans' mediocre secondary. Derrick Henry (hamstring) is expected to undergo the same limited practice schedule as he did in Week 14 and again suit up come game time.