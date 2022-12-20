NFL Week 15: Former Vols’ stats

Week 15 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 16 games will be contested Dec. 22-26.

Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 15 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Michael Palardy (New England Patriots)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

5 punts, 225 yards

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

1 assist

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Played, no stats

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks)

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Played, no stats

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

1 tackle

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

3 receptions, 31 receiving yards

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Played, no stats

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans)

(AP Photo)

Played, no stats

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

5 receptions, 49 receiving yards

Joshua Dobbs (Detroit Lions)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Inactive

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Played, no stats

Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings)

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Played, no stats

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Played, no stats

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

1 tackle, 1 assist

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

1 reception, 3 receiving yards, 1 rushing attempt, 0 rushing yards

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

14 rushing attempts, 52 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 reception, 0 receiving yards

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

21 rushing attempts, 91 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 13 receiving yards

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

4 tackles

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

5 tackles, 2 assists

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Played, no stats

