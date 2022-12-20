NFL Week 15: Former Vols’ stats
Week 15 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 16 games will be contested Dec. 22-26.
NFL Week 14: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 13: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 12: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 11: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 10: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 9: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 8: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 7: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 6: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 5: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 4: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 3: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 2: Former Vols’ stats
NFL Week 1: Former Vols’ stats
NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats
NFL preseason Week 2: Former Vols’ stats
NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats
Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 15 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Michael Palardy (New England Patriots)
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
5 punts, 225 yards
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders)
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1 assist
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Played, no stats
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks)
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Played, no stats
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 tackle
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3 receptions, 31 receiving yards
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Played, no stats
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans)
(AP Photo)
Played, no stats
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
5 receptions, 49 receiving yards
Joshua Dobbs (Detroit Lions)
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Inactive
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Played, no stats
Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings)
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Played, no stats
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers)
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Played, no stats
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1 tackle, 1 assist
Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears)
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 reception, 3 receiving yards, 1 rushing attempt, 0 rushing yards
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
14 rushing attempts, 52 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 reception, 0 receiving yards
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
21 rushing attempts, 91 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 13 receiving yards
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
4 tackles
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
5 tackles, 2 assists
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints)
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Played, no stats