NFL Week 15 early inactives: Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker out for Dolphins
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
A report on Sunday morning indicated Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker would play against the Patriots, but that’s not going to be the case. Parker is out with a hamstring injury and the Dolphins are also without tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, and left guard Ereck Flowers on Sunday.
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Patriots at Dolphins
Patriots: RB Damien Harris, WR Donte Moncrief, TE Jordan Thomas, CB Joejuan Williams, QB Brian Hoyer
Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, FB Chandler Cox, DE Jason Strowbridge, G Ereck Flowers, TE Mike Gesicki
Jaguars at Ravens
Jaguars: CB Sidney Jones, QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, DT Daniel Ross
Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith, LB Kristian Welch, RB Mark Ingram, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, DE Calais Campbell, LB Jihad Ward, CB Marcus Peters
Texans at Colts
Texans: RB Duke Johnson, RB C.J. Prosise, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, T Charlie Heck, DT Andrew Brown
Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR DeMichael Harris, T Will Holden, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith
Lions at Titans
Lions: C Frank Ragnow, WR Kenny Golladay, T Tyrell Crosby, CB Darryl Roberts, DE Kareem Martin, OL Logan Stenberg, RB Jonathan Williams
Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, CB Kristian Fulton, LB Brooks Reed, RB D'Onta Foreman, C Daniel Munyer, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Larrell Murchison
49ers at Cowboys
49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, C Hroniss Grasu, CB Jason Verrett, LB Mark Nzeocha
Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Rashard Robinson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DT Ron’Dell Carter
Seahawks at Washington Football Team
Seahawks: G Phil Haynes, WR Penny Hart, T Brandon Shell, DE Jonathan Bullard, S Damarious Randall
WFT: QB Alex Smith, RB Antonio Gibson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Dontrelle Inman, RB Lamar Miller, T David Steinmetz
Bears at Vikings
Bears: CB Buster Skrine, RB Artavis Pierce, G Lachavious Simmons, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Deon Bush
Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph, LB Eric Kendricks, WR K.J. Osborn CB Dylan Mabin, T Oli Udoh, TE Hale Hentges
Buccaneers at Falcons
Buccaneers: TE Antony Auclair, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, K Greg Joseph, WR Justin Watson
Falcons: WR Julio Jones, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Ricardo Allen, DT Marlon Davidson
