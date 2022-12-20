NFL Week 15 drip check: Stefon Diggs rocks a luxe balaclava; Jerry Jeudy bundles up

Winter is creeping closer and closer, and temperatures are dropping further and further. Which means fashions are changing too.

Balaclavas were already everywhere, but now they are just as much a necessity as a fashion statement. Big jackets have always been a thing, but in today's fashion world, players have more choices than ever to express themselves.

Among the matchups of the week was the Miami Dolphins traveling north to face the Buffalo Bills for a snowy Saturday night game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel used a T-shirt during practice earlier in the week to send a message that he wasn't intimidated by the cold. But Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones takes the prize for most fearless look of the week, showing up to the game in a tank top and shorts.

Here's the NFL Week 15 drip check:

Jerry Jeudy showed how effortless cool weather clothing can be. His game-day fit featured a Supreme x The North Face jacket with the Statue of Liberty as the center of attention. He kept the rest all black — besides his Air Jordan I Tie-Dye sneakers — which drew in the blue of the American landmark.

Julian Blackmon looked like a snow king in this luxurious white sherpa fleece coat from Casablanca. The Indianapolis Colts safety is styled by Chandra Ferrer, and his look was completed with Amiri jeans, Alexander McQueen sneakers and a trucker hat from Rare Roses.

3. Jonathan Greenard — Houston Texans

You probably know Telfar for their immensely popular handbags, but the brand does clothing too. Jonathan Greenard marked his return to the Houston Texans (he hadn't played since Week 4) with a cozy knit sweater from the New York-based brand. He pulled out the maroon accents with matching pants and Gucci sneakers.

Kenny Golladay showed how to do color in the winter: with a black base. The New York Giants wide receiver wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, opting for a black workwear set that featured colorful butterflies and flowers. He finished it off with some sharp-looking boots and a pair of Off-White shades.

1. Stefon Diggs — Buffalo Bills

Several players wear balaclavas each week, but Stefon Diggs elevated the look high enough to take the balaclava spot on the list and our top prize. He wore a grey knit balaclava from Simone Rocha that featured pearls and crystals around the face. He paired it with a graphic T-shirt paying tribute to Malcolm X and a sweater that was half cream, half blue. The look was all golden.

Honorable mentions

The fur bomber with pink accessories is a look only the boldest can pull off.

Kayvon Thibodeaux — New York Giants

A fun red ensemble.

David Montgomery and Al Quadin Muhammed — Chicago Bears

The running back stepped out in the highly-anticipated Cherry Jordan XIs, while the defensive end pulled off quite a pop of purple.

Trent Williams — San Francisco 49ers

Another solid red look with a Gucci coat and Jordans.

Jeff Smith — New York Jets

A colorful pleated look from the same Issey Miyake collection that Isaiah Simmons wore to make the list in Week 7.

A tribute to Dennis Rodman with some matching sneakers.

Getting into the holiday spirit with a shirt from everyone's favorite Christmas movie, "Elf."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 15 drip check: Stefon Diggs, Jerry Jeudy show off fashion