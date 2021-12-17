NFL Week 15 betting: Money is flowing toward the Packers with Lamar Jackson's status up in the air

Sharp bettors don’t think the Baltimore Ravens have much of a chance against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with or without Lamar Jackson.

With Jackson’s status for the game in doubt because of a high-ankle sprain he suffered against Cleveland in Week 14, the favored Packers are getting 89% of the money at BetMGM. The 5.5-point favorite Packers are getting just 51% of the bets against the spread — meaning that big money bettors are loving Green Bay’s chances of getting the win and the cover.

Jackson didn't practice again on Friday but not has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game. If he doesn't play, Tyler Huntley will start in his place.

The Packers are getting the biggest percentage of money against the spread of any team this weekend. While six other teams are getting more than 70% of the money in their games this weekend, no other team has gotten more than 79% of the handle.

Who are those six teams?

The six teams behind the Packers getting over 70% of the money are the Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5) vs. the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills (-11.5) against the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5) vs. Washington Football Team, the Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) vs. the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings (-5.5) vs. the Chicago Bears.

The lines for both Las Vegas and Philadelphia could change in the coming days, and so could the direction of the bets. The Raiders’ game at the Browns has been pushed to Monday because of COVID-19 cases across Cleveland’s roster and the Eagles’ game vs. Washington is now on Tuesday night because of COVID-19 cases in Washington. The COVID-19 situation in both Cleveland and Washington is why the lines were where they were in the first place. Cleveland opened as a 6.5-point favorite and the Eagles were 4-point favorites.

An even split in Denver

While there are large money discrepancies across the NFL in Week 15, there’s one game that has bettors’ money split evenly. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite at home to Cincinnati and each team is getting 50% of the money against the spread. The Bengals are getting 59% of the bets to the Broncos' 41%.

Story continues

Bettors are not split on the total, however. The 76% of bets on the over equal 95% of the money on the 44-point total.

Bettors like the over a lot

There are six other games where over 80% of the money on the total is on the over. Bettors think the Titans and Steelers will score more than 42.5 points as 92% of the cash on the total is on the over. The Falcons and 49ers (45.5) are getting 88% of the money on the over, and the Patriots and Colts (45.5) are getting 89% of money on the over. The only game that has a significant portion of money on the under is the Jets’ trip to the Dolphins. Nearly 90% of the money bet on the game is on under 41.5.