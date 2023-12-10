NFL Week 14 winners and losers: Jake Browning, Zach Wilson and Lions' contender status originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Another Sunday, another set of surprises in the NFL.

In the early window, there were several surprising home winners, a divisional thriller and an overtime game decided by a punt return.

Here are all the winners and losers from Sunday's Week 14 action:

Winner: Jake Browning and the Bengals have life

Even without Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are still fighting.

The star quarterback was knocked out for the season in Week 11. And after two straight losses, Cincy has suddenly scored two straight wins while scoring 34 points in each game. Backup quarterback Jake Browning was solid yet again in Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts -- 18-for-24, 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Bengals are now 7-6, even with the Colts but in control of that tiebreaker. After losses by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans in Week 14, they currently hold the seventh and final AFC playoff spot (after Sunday's 1 p.m. ET games). The fact that they are even in this spot without Burrow is impressive -- and the credit goes to Browning, head coach Zac Taylor and an impressive group of skill players.

Loser: The Lions' status as NFC contenders

The Detroit Lions haven't looked like NFC contenders since their bye week -- and Sunday only added to that narrative.

It started back in Weeks 10 and 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears, when it took fourth-quarter comebacks to escape with narrow wins. Then there was the uncompetitive Thanksgiving home loss to the Green Bay Packers, followed by a close win over the struggling New Orleans Saints.

That brings us to Sunday, when the Lions lost 28-13 against the division rival Bears. The defense struggled yet again, and the offense was unable to heat up in the cold Chicago air. At 9-4, the Lions are still in position to win the NFC North -- but it could be a short postseason run.

Winner: Zach Wilson (yes, that Zach Wilson)

Getting benched for Tim Boyle apparently lit a fire under Zach Wilson.

The former No. 2 overall pick played arguably the best game of his career on Sunday in a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. It wasn't pretty at first -- the first half featured 12 total possessions with 11 punts and zero points before a kneel down to run out the clock. Wilson came alive after the break though, finishing the game 27 of 36 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Games like this likely won't be enough to keep Wilson with the New York Jets next season. But continued solid performances could earn him an opportunity elsewhere -- and that's all he can hope for at this point.

Winner: Ravens victorious in the game of the day

The only overtime game in Sunday's early window was a thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

There were eight lead changes, including the decisive touchdown in overtime. Backup punt returner Tylan Wallace -- filling in for the injured Devin Duvernay -- went 76 yards on his third return of the game to give Baltimore the 37-31 win. He nearly stepped out of bounds and almost stumbled to the ground but maintained his balance to seal the victory.

Tylan Wallace takes it all the way for a walk-off punt return TD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VWBqUd82VN — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023

The Ravens are now 10-3 and remain in control of the AFC's top seed, pending the results of Monday's games. The Rams, meanwhile, lose a heartbreaker and drop to 6-7 -- just outside the NFC wild card picture.

Winner: Buccaneers keep the NFC South interesting

It's not the most exciting division race, but the NFC South is certainly the closest.

After Sunday's results -- a Tampa Buccaneers win over the Atlanta Falcons and a Saints win over the Carolina Panthers -- three teams are 6-7. The Bucs currently hold the tiebreaker over the Falcons and Saints while the 1-12 Panthers have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Baker Mayfield led the Bucs on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes to take a 29-25 lead over the Falcons. It took a fourth- and third-down conversion before the former No. 1 pick hit Cade Otton for an 11-yard go-ahead score. The three remaining teams still have two games left against each other -- Bucs-Saints in Week 17 and Falcons-Saints in Week 18, both in New Orleans.

Loser: Kickers

Sunday's games weren't pretty for kickers across the league. Here's a rundown of all the misses from the early slate:

Matt Gay of the Colts missed a 38-yard field goal and an extra point.

Younghoe Koo of the Falcons missed two field goals from 50 and 52 yards.

Blake Grupe of the Saints missed a 29-yard field goal.

Riley Patterson of the Lions missed an extra point.

Matt Ammendola of the Texans missed an extra point.

Eddy Pineiro of the Panthers missed a 41-yard field goal.

Cairo Santos of the Bears had an extra point blocked.

Rain in East Rutherford, New Jersey, could be used as an excuse for Ammendola. As for the rest, there were some really tough misses. Pineiro and Grupe were dueling at the Caesars Superdome. Koo was home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Gay, Patterson and Santos were outside, in Cincinnati and Chicago, with temperatures below 40 degrees.