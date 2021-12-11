NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

Week 14 of the NFL kicked off Thursday with a wild game between the Steelers and Vikings.

The Sunday night game is a classic NFC North rivalry game between the Bears and the Packers. That game is nationally televised on NBC. The Cardinals and Rams are featured on ESPN on Monday night.

That means Cardinals fans will have other games to watch on Sunday not involving their team.

This Sunday, CBS has a doubleheader and will air an early game and a late game in every market, while FOX will get one single broadcast in each market.

What games will be where you are Sunday?

The TV coverage maps are below, per the information from 506 Sports.

CBS early games

506 Sports

CBS has four early games. Their top early game is Raiders-Chiefs, which will air in the pink areas.

The blue area will see Ravens-Browns, the green areas get Saints-Jets, while the yellow areas get Jaguars-Titans.

The gray area in the Charlotte market doesn’t get a CBS game. The Falcons-Panthers game airs on FOX and the Panthers have elected to enforce the local blackout, keeping from any competing broadcast being on during that time slot.

CBS late games

506 Sports

CBS has two games and one is the big matchup of the week. It is Bills-Buccaneers, which is potentially a Super Bowl preview. That game will air in the late time slot everywhere in pink.

The blue areas are for 49ers-Bengals, a fairly late start for a game in Cincinnati.

FOX single game

506 Sports

FOX has three early games and two late games to spread their coverage across the country.

Cowboys-Washington is in the pink areas and is an early game. The early Falcons-Panthers will air in the green areas, while Seahawks-Texans gets regional coverage in the orange areas.

The two late games are Giants-Chargers and Lions-Broncos. Giants-Chargers will be seen in the blue areas. Lions-Broncos gets coverage in the yellow areas.

