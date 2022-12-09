NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps
The Eagles and Giants are set for a heated Sunday matchup that’ll see Philadelphia looking for revenge.
In his 2021 visit to MetLife Stadium, Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions in a loss that saw him suffer an ankle injury that eventually required surgery.
Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.
With the matchup taking place during the early game on Fox, here’s the television watch from via 506 Sports.
FOX Early Game
Philadelphia @ NY Giants — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Houston @ Dallas — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Minnesota @ Detroit — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
CBS Early Game
NY Jets @ Buffalo — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Cleveland @ Cincinnati — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Jacksonville @ Tennessee — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS Late Game
Kansas City @ Denver (LATE) — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Fox Late Game
Tampa Bay @ San Francisco –Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Carolina @ Seattle — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
