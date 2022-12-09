NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

The Eagles and Giants are set for a heated Sunday matchup that’ll see Philadelphia looking for revenge.

In his 2021 visit to MetLife Stadium, Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions in a loss that saw him suffer an ankle injury that eventually required surgery.

Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.

With the matchup taking place during the early game on Fox, here’s the television watch from via 506 Sports.

FOX Early Game

Philadelphia @ NY Giants — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Houston @ Dallas — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Minnesota @ Detroit — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

CBS Early Game

NY Jets @ Buffalo — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Cleveland @ Cincinnati — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Jacksonville @ Tennessee — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS Late Game

Kansas City @ Denver (LATE) — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Fox Late Game

Tampa Bay @ San Francisco –Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Carolina @ Seattle — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

