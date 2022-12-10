NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

After this week, bye weeks will officially have concluded and every team will have four games left with the last two games being divisional ones. Going into week 14, no team has officially clinched a playoff spot, but the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have opportunities to do so with wins on Sunday.

This week, there are quite a few interesting matchups and the primetime games offer some real intrigue, especially on Sunday night with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

CBS has one game for everyone and Fox has two. Here are what games you get in your area.

CBS Single

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills-red

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers-green

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals-yellow

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans-orange

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (late)-blue

Fox early

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants-red

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys-blue

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions-green

Fox late

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers-red

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks-blue

