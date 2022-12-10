NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps
After this week, bye weeks will officially have concluded and every team will have four games left with the last two games being divisional ones. Going into week 14, no team has officially clinched a playoff spot, but the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have opportunities to do so with wins on Sunday.
This week, there are quite a few interesting matchups and the primetime games offer some real intrigue, especially on Sunday night with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS has one game for everyone and Fox has two. Here are what games you get in your area.
CBS Single
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills-red
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers-green
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals-yellow
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans-orange
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (late)-blue
Fox early
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants-red
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys-blue
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions-green
Fox late
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers-red
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks-blue