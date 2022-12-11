NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-16. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers and Monday night’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 14 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS single games

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (BLUE)

FOX early games

Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Texans at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX late games

Buccaneers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Panthers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

