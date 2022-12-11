NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t playing in Week 14 on Sunday, so local fans will need to know what games are on for the early and late Sunday games on network television. The Cardinals host the Patriots on ESPN Monday night, while the Sunday night game on NBC is Dolphins-Chargers.

This Sunday, FOX has a doubleheader and CBS has a single broadcast in each market.

Which games will air in your area?

Check out below with information from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

506 Sports

FOX has three early games. The pink areas will get Eagles-Giants, which includes Arizona.

The blue areas will see Texans-Cowboys. The green areas will see Vikings-Lions.

In the Nashville area, the Titans imposed a local blackout, so no early game will air on FOX opposite the Titans game.

FOX late games

506 Sports

The big game in the late time slot is Buccaneers-49ers. It gets almost national coverage, airing everywhere in pink.

The alternate game is Panthers-Seahawks, which will be broadcast in the blue areas.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has four early games and one late game.

In the early time slot, Jets-Bills will air in the pink areas. Ravens-Steelers will have coverage in the green areas. Browns-Bengals will be broadcast in the yellow areas, while the orange areas can watch Jaguars-Titans.

The late game will air in the blue areas, which is Chiefs-Broncos

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire