NFL Week 14: Thunderstorms could delay southern games as brutal cold hits Midwest matchups

It's Week 14 of the NFL season and with only a few regular games left on the schedule, teams are battling for their spot in the playoffs.

From thunderstorms to brutal cold, teams across the country will face adverse weather conditions this week.

Take a look at the forecasts here:



Scroll to continue with content Ad

giants bears saquon amos ap football nfl

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos (38) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)





Falcons at Packers - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



falcons packers

The Falcons will make their way up to Green Bay this week to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field.

It will be a typical cold winter day in Green Bay with temperatures in the mid-20s at kickoff.

Fans should be prepared with warm clothing and ample layers.

While it will be a bitter cold day, skies will be dry and the sun will shine overhead.

Giants at Redskins - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



giants redskins

The Giants will battle Washington this week in D.C. in an NFC East rivalry.

It will be a cold day in Landover with temperatures in the low 30s. The storm brewing in the southern United States is expected to remain south of the D.C. area at this time, making for a dry day at FedEx Field.

Should the storm travel faster and farther north, snow could fall during the game.

Light winds up to 8 mph won't have an impact on play.

Saints at Buccaneers - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



saints bucs

Tampa Bay will host New Orleans this week at Raymond James Stadium for a rematch of the thrilling 48-40 game in Week 1.

Thunderstorms could impact play this week as a storm rumbles through the area during the afternoon.

The storms could be strong at times and frequent lightning could lead to a delay in play.

Fans should heed all warnings and seek indoor shelter at the first sign of lightning.

Story continues

Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s. Gusty winds could affect long passes and the kicking game.

Patriots at Dolphins - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



pats dolphins

The Patriots will get a break from the cold this week as they head south to Miami.

It will be a warm, humid and gusty day at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans will see a high in the 70s for any morning tailgates before the high hits in the low 80s at kickoff.

While most of the game will be dry, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Winds up to 20 mph will gust at times, which will impact the passing and kicking game.

Rams at Bears - Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST



rams bears

The NFC West leader will travel to Chicago to take on the top NFC North team this week in an anticipated matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams will make their way to Soldier Field on a brutally cold day.

It will be clear, dry day for tailgating, but conditions will turn colder as it gets closer to kickoff.

The daytime high around 35 F will fall into the upper 20s by the time the game starts. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will fall into the low 20s.

Fans should dress in plenty of layers.

Vikings at Seahawks - Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST



vikings seahawks

Monday Night Football will head to Seattle this week for an NFC showdown.

A storm moving into the area at the start of the week could lead to a wet day at CenturyLink Field.

Fans will need ponchos and tents for any tailgating leading up to the game.

Showers will linger into the first half of play, but should taper off in the second half. The slippery field conditions could lead to turnovers at times.

The temperature will hover in the low to mid-40s throughout the game.