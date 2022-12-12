NFL Week 14 scores, standings, playoff picture 2022: Eagles first team to clinch playoff spot, Chargers best Dolphins on SNF

It’s Week 14 in the 2022 NFL season and the start of the playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LVII is less than a month away. There’s still a lot of football to go before the playoff picture fully comes into focus, but we’ve had some lessons and some surprises through the early slate of games this Sunday. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 14, as well as standings for the NFL playoffs following the Sunday Night Football between the Dolphins and Chargers.

NFL Week 14 Scores, Results, Schedule

Thursday, December 8th

Las Vegas Raiders 16

Los Angeles Rams 17

Sunday, December 11th

1:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens 16

Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Philadelphia Eagles 48

New York Giants 22

Eagles clinch playoff spot with win

New York Jets 12

Buffalo Bills 20

Cleveland Browns 10

Cincinnati Bengals 23

Houston Texans 23

Dallas Cowboys 27

Minnesota Vikings 23

Detroit Lions 34

Jacksonville Jaguars 36

Tennessee Titans 22

Kansas City Chiefs 34

Denver Broncos 28

Carolina Panthers 30

Seattle Seahawks 24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

San Francisco 49ers 35

Miami Dolphins 17

Los Angeles Chargers 23

Monday Night Football

New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals

2022-23 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture entering Sunday Night Football

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Buffalo Bills (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Tennessee Titans (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-5) Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) New York Jets (7-6) New England Patriots (6-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) Cleveland Browns (5-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x Minnesota Vikings (10-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1) Seattle Seahawks (7-6) Detroit Lions (6-7) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Carolina Panthers (5-8) Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

