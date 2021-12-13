The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 14 and standings heading into Sunday Night Football.

For more on the currently NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.

2021 NFL Week 14 Scores

Thursday, December 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Minnesota Vikings 36

Sunday, December 12

New Orleans Saints 30

New York Jets 9

Atlanta Falcons 29

Carolina Panthers 21

Seattle Seahawks 33

Houston Texans 13

Las Vegas Raiders 9

Kansas City Chiefs 48

Baltimore Ravens 22

Cleveland Browns 24

Dallas Cowboys 27

Washington Football Team 20

Jacksonville Jaguars 0

Tennessee Titans 20

Detroit Lions 10

Denver Broncos 38

New York Giants 21

Los Angeles Chargers 37

San Francisco 49ers 26

Cincinnati Bengals 23

Buffalo Bills 27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33

Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Monday, December 13

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

2021 NFL Standings

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021

New England Patriots (9-4)* Tennessee Titans (9-4)* Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)* Baltimore Ravens (8-5)* Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)* Indianapolis Colts (7-6)* Buffalo Bills (7-6)* Cleveland Browns (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) Denver Broncos (7-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) Miami Dolphins (6-7)

NFC Playoff Picture 2021

Arizona Cardinals (10-2)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)* Green Bay Packers (9-3)* Dallas Cowboys (9-4)* Los Angeles Rams (8-4)* San Francisco 49ers (7-6)* Washington Football Team (6-7)* Minnesota Vikings (6-7) Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) Atlanta Falcons (6-7) New Orleans Saints (6-7) Carolina Panthers (5-8) Seattle Seahawks (5-8) Chicago Bears (4-8) New York Giants (4-9)

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.

NFL Week 14 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Bengals, Bills lose in overtime originally appeared on NBCSports.com