NFL Week 14 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Bengals, Bills lose in overtime
The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 14 and standings heading into Sunday Night Football.
2021 NFL Week 14 Scores
Thursday, December 9
Sunday, December 12
New York Jets 9
Houston Texans 13
Kansas City Chiefs 48
Jacksonville Jaguars 0
Tennessee Titans 20
Detroit Lions 10
San Francisco 49ers 26
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Chicago Bears
Monday, December 13
Arizona Cardinals
2021 NFL Standings
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
New England Patriots (9-4)*
Tennessee Titans (9-4)*
Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)*
Baltimore Ravens (8-5)*
Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)*
Indianapolis Colts (7-6)*
Buffalo Bills (7-6)*
Cleveland Browns (7-6)
Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
Denver Broncos (7-6)
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)
Miami Dolphins (6-7)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
Arizona Cardinals (10-2)*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)*
Green Bay Packers (9-3)*
Dallas Cowboys (9-4)*
Los Angeles Rams (8-4)*
San Francisco 49ers (7-6)*
Washington Football Team (6-7)*
Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
New Orleans Saints (6-7)
Carolina Panthers (5-8)
Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
Chicago Bears (4-8)
New York Giants (4-9)
