NFL Week 14 roundup: Final scores from every game

NFL Week 14 scoreboard

The NFL postseason race is heating up all across the league. That made football’s finals in Week 14 all the more interesting.

In these all important games, who took home the wins? Here’s the full final scoreboard for the NFL’s Week 14 contests:

Patriots vs. Steelers

Final score: New England 21, Pittsburgh 18.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Final score: Tampa Bay 29, Atlanta 25.

Rams vs. Ravens

Final score: Baltimore 37, Los Angeles 31.

Lions vs. Bears

Final score: Chicago 28, Detroit 13.

Colts vs. Bengals

Final score: Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 14.

Jaguars vs. Browns

Final score: Cleveland 31, Jacksonville 27.

Panthers vs. Saints

Final score: New Orleans 28, Carolina 6.

Texans vs. Jets

Final score: New York 30, Houston 6.

Vikings vs, Raiders

Final score: Minnesota 3, Las Vegas 0.

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Final score: San Francisco 28, Seattle 16.

Bills vs. Chiefs

Final score: Buffalo 20, Kansas City 17.

Broncos vs. Chargers

Final score: Denver 24, Los Angeles 7.

Eagles vs. Cowboys

Final score (SNF): TBD

Titans vs. Dolphins

Final score (MNF): TBD

