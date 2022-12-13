NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: Detroit Lions surge into the top-10

The Detroit Lions have been terrible for a long time.

After experiencing three winning seasons among the past four following the 2017 season, the Lions fired Jim Caldwell and ushered in the Matt Patricia era. The Lions never saw another winning season, and the same was true for rookie coach Dan Campbell in 2021.

With the Lions starting 1-6 in 2022, it appeared to be more of the same.

However, Detroit has turned things around quickly, going 5-1 since and loitering in the lobby for the playoffs. They will need a little fortune, and to do their part, but it is looking more likely.

Here are the NFL power rankings to conclude Week 14.

32. Houston Texans

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 32

The Texans would have moved up further in the power rankings had they pulled off the upset of the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, Houston did what bad teams do, and that is fail to close out. Their goal-to-go sequence on their second to last possession that resulted in a turnover on downs rather than insurance points sums up the Texans’ season: inadequate personnel and bad play-calling to boot.

31. Denver Broncos (3-10)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Last week: No. 30

It wasn’t supposed to be this bad in Denver. However, it just keeps getting worse, and with Russell Wilson expected to miss time, the quarterback play may take a step back with Brett Rypien. The offseason can’t come fast enough for Denver.

30. Chicago Bears (3-10)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 31

The Bears were on a bye. They get back into action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field.

29. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 28

The Colts were on a bye. They get back in action on the road at the Minnesota Vikings.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 18

It would be one thing for the Raiders to lose to the Rams after being up 16-3 with four minutes left in the game with Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback. Las Vegas couldn’t hang on to a two-score lead with Baker Mayfield, a guy who had just been with the team for a little over 48 hours, leading the charge. If the Raiders had any shot of making the playoffs, it flamed out at SoFi Stadium.

Story continues

27. Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 24

It is a weird thing to say given what Cleveland gave up to get Deshaun Watson, but the Browns have quarterback problems. As long as it takes Watson to get back into playing shape and on the same page with his wideouts, the offense will still be suboptimal compared to what it was with Jacoby Brissett. However, it should prove to be a minor setback and ought to rectify by the end of the season.

26. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 29

It is a testament to the Panthers how they haven’t given up to gear themselves for a road date with the Seattle Seahawks and come away with a win. A lot of Carolina’s problem was coaching. They still need to settle on a quarterback for the future in the offseason.

25. Arizona Cardinals (4-9)

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 26

The disappointing part of the Cardinals’ 2022 season is it feels like the end of an era, but when exactly was the era? Arizona may themselves amid a soft rebuild in the offseason as the Kliff Kingsbury experiment hasn’t net them the success they thought. Get ready for more Colt McCoy, too, as Kyler Murray left Week 14 with a non-contact knee injury.

24. Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Either Sean McVay really simplified the game or Baker Mayfield had reckless abandon as the Rams pulled out the comeback against the Raiders. With 10 days to prepare, it will be fascinating to see if Los Angeles is able to build upon the win and give the Green Bay Packers a run for their money on Monday Night Football.

23. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 25

The Saints are on a bye. They return with a home date against the Atlanta Falcons.

22. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 23

The Falcons are on a bye. They get back into action against the Saints on the road.

21. New York Giants (7-5-1)

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 19

The Giants were favorites to secure a wild-card spot to start November. Now, the Giants will be lucky if they don’t choke it away by the end of December. New York’s last win was against the Houston Texans in Week 10, and even that game signaled some of the weirdness that has permeated since in that Saquon Barkley wasn’t a big factor on offense. The Giants have to find their September identity quick.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 15

Pittsburgh was making progress with Kenny Pickett at the helm, but he was knocked out against the Ravens. The sooner Pickett can return to the lineup, the better as it gives the rookie valuable reps. The 2022 season is probably over for the Steelers, but the games can give meaningful experience for their hopeful franchise quarterback.

19. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 14

To be fair, no one really expected the Seahawks to be in contention for the NFC West this season, but to see them let the opportunity slip creates its own disappointment. Seattle has to find a way to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 or else their path to the playoffs goes the wild-card route.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 17

In a conference with no quarterbacks, the Ravens would be kings. However, there are great quarterbacks in the AFC, and that is the governor that will keep Baltimore down. Nevertheless their way to find wins in the absence of Lamar Jackson is commendable. The Ravens have a quick turnaround with a Saturday afternoon tilt with the Cleveland Browns.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 22

The Jaguars are the definition of “spoiler” this December. Their record may not be salvageable and they are long shots to make the playoffs. However, they are giving playoff teams fits and aren’t the easy W on the schedule they were in September. The Jaguars’ continued success generates sugarplums of what the Trevor Lawerence and Doug Pederson pairing will look like in 2023.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 11

The Buccaneers are falling apart, but the NFC South is so incompetent that it really doesn’t matter. The Bucs can inspire confidence with a win over the streaking Cincinnati Bengals, who come into Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay just needs to show down the stretch they have flushed the dysfunction that has wracked them all season long.

15. Green Bay Packers (5-8)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Last week: No. 21

The Packers are on a bye. They return against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

14. New York Jets (7-6)

JAMIE GERMANO-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 9

The last time the Jets had a winning record was in 2015 when they went 10-6. Of course, that wasn’t the last time they made the playoffs as they were in a highly competitive wild-card race and choked away their chances. Even with an extra playoff spot added since then, it feels this Jets season will end up about the same.

13. New England Patriots

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Last week: No. 20

The Patriots won’t catch the Buffalo Bills, but they are in as a wild-card if the playoffs started next week. As New England starts to get back to their fundamentals and Mac Jones settles at quarterback, they will be a road team few will want to see in January.

12. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 16

Washington is on a bye. They return with a home date with the New York Giants.

11. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Like the Buccaneers, the Titans probably won’t lose their division just because of how terrible everyone else’s records are. However, Tennessee is hardly a contender in the AFC unless something drastically changes on their roster.

10. Detroit Lions (6-7)

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 13

There is a path to the playoffs for Detroit, but it includes winning out and essentially the New York Giants continuing to lose as the Lions hold the tiebreaker. The Lions will be heavily tested to close out the year as three of their final four games are on the road.

9. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 7

The Dolphins are starting to take on water as their hopes to win the division for the first time since 2008 sink. Miami can still rebound over the next four games to prove they are a wild-card team no one wants to host in January.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 12

The Chargers’ win over the Dolphins will assuredly help them with their tiebreakers as they endeavor for a wild-card spot. The struggle Tennessee Titans will be a test for the Chargers in Week 15.

7. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 3

Minnesota had a close shave with the New York Jets the week prior. If the Eagles, who have the tiebreaker over the Vikings, continue to win, Minnesota will have to start thinking about the No. 2 seed. Getting the Indianapolis Colts off a bye in Week 15 should help the Vikings recover from their loss to the Lions.

6. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 2

The Cowboys appeared they were going to deep-six the Texans after the opening drive, but then played a sloppy game that allowed Houston to hang around and even take the lead. The final drive from Dak Prescott to win the game was a silver lining, but the overall performance has to cost them something in the power rankings when looking at the rest of the league.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals take their five-game winning streak and put it to the test at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at the New England Patriots, and then at home against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. This final stretch will define whether the Bengals enter the playoffs as a division champion, wild-card, or not at all.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 5

What was a little concerning about their win over the Broncos was the way they let Denver hang around and cut it to 27-21 early in the third quarter after Kansas City led 27-0 late in the second quarter. At least Kansas City’s offense came back to life to add a cushion, and the defense stiffened up in the fourth quarter.

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 8

Brock Purdy’s job just got a little harder with Deebo Samuel sidelined. Nevertheless Kyle Shanahan should still be able to develop a game plan that allows his rookie quarterback to make prudent decisions. The defense is still ferocious enough to have their offense’s back.

2. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

JAMIE GERMANO-USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 1 seed rides on the arm of Josh Allen, who has elevated his play since Thanksgiving. Buffalo’s defense also provides an advantage with their way to limit teams from scoring, ranking No. 2 in scoring defense.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 1

The Eagles are in a class of their own. They continue their three-game road trip with a trip to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. All eyes are on Christmas Eve as they close out the season series with the Dallas Cowboys, against him they already notched a win. Philadelphia inches ever so closely towards locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire