NFL Week 14 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles (11-1) and Giants (7-4-1) are set to meet on Sunday afternoon in a game that could get emotional between two heated rivals.

Philadelphia will look to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon will figure out how to pressure Giants quarterback Daniel Jones without sacrificing running lanes.

The expert picks are in, and the consensus is with the Eagles in Week 14.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

All three writers from The Inquirer are picking Philadelphia.

This has the makings of a physical game that could stay tight deep into the second half, but the Eagles have a decided talent advantage and have played better than the Giants in recent weeks.

USA Today -- Eagles



USA Today is rolling with the Eagles.

ESPN -- Eagles

Six of ESPN’s nine writers are picking Philadelphia.

The Ringer --Eagles

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Using picks against the spread, The Ringer is rolling with Philadelphia.

It’s a divisional game, and I generally like taking Brian Daboll as an underdog. But the Giants’ lack of talent at wide receiver and corner is a huge factor here. I like the Eagles by a touchdown.

