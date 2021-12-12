NFL Week 14 picks against the spread and other betting picks
NFL Week 14 began Thursday night with a win by the Minnesota Vikings over the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are 12 Sunday games and a Monday night game remaining on the schedule.
Below are my NFL betting picks for the money line, spread and total for all the games remaining on the Week 14 schedule.
The odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.
Week 14 early games
Falcons at Panthers
Money line: Falcons (+115)
ATS: Falcons +2.5 (-105)
Total: Over 41.5 (-115)
Ravens at Browns
Money line: Browns (-140)
ATS: Browns -2.5 (-120)
Total: Under 42.5 (-108)
Seahawks at Texans
Money line: Seahawks (-370)
ATS: Seahawks -7.5 (-103)
Total: Over 41.5 (-105)
Raiders at Chiefs
Money line: Chiefs (-420)
ATS: Raiders +8.5 (-108)
Total: Under 47.5 (-108)
Saints at Jets
Money line: Saints (-250)
ATS: Saints -5.5 (-110)
Total: Under 42.5 (-105)
Jaguars at Titans
Money line: Titans (-475)
ATS: Titans -8.5 (-112)
Total: Under 43.5 (-110)
Cowboys at Washington
Money line: Washington (+170)
ATS: Washington +4.5 (-115)
Total: Under 47.5 (-110)
Week 14 later afternoon games
Lions at Broncos
Money line: Broncos (-410)
ATS: Lions +8.5 (-108)
Total: Over 42.5 (-108)
Giants at Chargers
Money line: Chargers (-475)
ATS: Chargers -9.5 (-110)
Total: Under 43.5 (-108)
49ers at Bengals
Money line: 49ers (-120)
ATS: 49ers -1.5 (-108)
Total: Over 48.5 (-112)
Bills at Buccaneers
Money line: Bills (+145)
ATS: Bills +3.5 (-115)
Total: Over 53.5 (-115)
Sunday night, Monday night games
Bears at Packers:
Money line: Packers (-750)
ATS: Bears +11.5 (-110)
Total: Under 43.5 (-112)
Rams at Cardinals
Money line: Cardinals (-135)
ATS: Cardinals -2.5 (-115)
Total: Over 51.5 (-105)
