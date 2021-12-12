NFL Week 14 picks against the spread and other betting picks

NFL Week 14 began Thursday night with a win by the Minnesota Vikings over the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are 12 Sunday games and a Monday night game remaining on the schedule.

Below are my NFL betting picks for the money line, spread and total for all the games remaining on the Week 14 schedule.

The odds come from Tipico Sportsbook. All my picks can be found at Tallysight.

Week 14 early games

Falcons at Panthers

Money line: Falcons (+115)

ATS: Falcons +2.5 (-105)

Total: Over 41.5 (-115)

Ravens at Browns

Money line: Browns (-140)

ATS: Browns -2.5 (-120)

Total: Under 42.5 (-108)

Seahawks at Texans

Money line: Seahawks (-370)

ATS: Seahawks -7.5 (-103)

Total: Over 41.5 (-105)

Raiders at Chiefs

Money line: Chiefs (-420)

ATS: Raiders +8.5 (-108)

Total: Under 47.5 (-108)

Saints at Jets

Money line: Saints (-250)

ATS: Saints -5.5 (-110)

Total: Under 42.5 (-105)

Jaguars at Titans

Money line: Titans (-475)

ATS: Titans -8.5 (-112)

Total: Under 43.5 (-110)

Cowboys at Washington

Money line: Washington (+170)

ATS: Washington +4.5 (-115)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Week 14 later afternoon games

Lions at Broncos

Money line: Broncos (-410)

ATS: Lions +8.5 (-108)

Total: Over 42.5 (-108)

Giants at Chargers

Money line: Chargers (-475)

ATS: Chargers -9.5 (-110)

Total: Under 43.5 (-108)

49ers at Bengals

Money line: 49ers (-120)

ATS: 49ers -1.5 (-108)

Total: Over 48.5 (-112)

Bills at Buccaneers

Money line: Bills (+145)

ATS: Bills +3.5 (-115)

Total: Over 53.5 (-115)

Sunday night, Monday night games

Bears at Packers:

Money line: Packers (-750)

ATS: Bears +11.5 (-110)

Total: Under 43.5 (-112)

Rams at Cardinals

Money line: Cardinals (-135)

ATS: Cardinals -2.5 (-115)

Total: Over 51.5 (-105)

