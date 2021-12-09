NFL Week 14 is here and we picked the winner of every game

Aaron Rodgers. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NFL football is back for another week of action.

Through 13 weeks, our picks are 100-93-1 against the spread.

This week we're backing the Chiefs, Packers, and more to cover the number.

Football is back for another week of action.

Last week, our picks against the spread went a solid 9-5. Let's see if we can keep the good vibes going with another strong weekend.

Take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 14 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 9-5

OVERALL: 100-93-1

Minnesota Vikings* (-3) over Pittsburgh Steelers

Kirk Cousins. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

These teams are coming off of performances that should be difficult to repeat. The Vikings are not as bad as they looked, losing to the previously winless Detroit Lions in the final play of regulation last week. The Steelers should not be able to beat the Ravens. With both teams playing on a short week, we'll back for things to reset to normal with the Vikings finding a way to win here.

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) over Washington Football Team*

Dak Prescott. AP Photo/Derick Hingle

If Washington hadn't been running so hot lately, this would look like a trap game for the Cowboys. But Washington has won four straight games, and Dallas won't be caught by surprise.

Kansas City Chiefs* (-9.5) over Las Vegas Raiders

Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Raiders held off their inevitable tailspin as long as they could, but Las Vegas has now lost four of their last five games and is quickly watching their chance at the postseason slip away. Chiefs run away with this one.

Cleveland Browns* (-3) over Baltimore Ravens

Baker Mayfield. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

On Sunday, the Ravens decided against playing overtime because too many of their corners were too injured to play. Six days later, Baltimore has to find a way to field enough corners to stop a frustrated Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) over Houston Texans*

Russell Wilsons. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

It doesn't feel great taking a four-win team to win by more than a touchdown on the road, but the Seahawks have Russell Wilson, and the Texans have taken all week to figure out who they're going to start at quarterback between Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5) over Tennessee Titans*

James Robinson and Urban Meyer. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

I need a big game from Jaguars running back James Robinson, so this is much a bet on that as anything else. Stay away from this game with your actual dollars. There are better things to bet.

New York Jets* (+5.5) over New Orleans Saints

Zach Wilson. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback again despite a finger injury. Whenever a quarterback is "trying to figure out new grip" in a headline, I would prefer to bet the other side.

Carolina Panthers* (-2.5) over Atlanta Falcons

Cam Newton. AP Photo/Doug Murray

Cam Newton's return to Carolina hasn't been the dream Panthers fans had hoped for, but Newton has to win a home game at some point to give us all a little closure on the full-circle moment.

Los Angeles Chargers* (-10) over New York Giants

Justin Herbert. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Giants might be starting Jake Fromm in this game. Make sure that doesn't change before kickoff, but if it is Fromm under center for the Giants, I don't see them scoring more than 14 points.

Denver Broncos* (-8.5) over Detroit Lions

Teddy Bridgewater. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

I would love to keep riding the Lions after their first win of the season last week, but there is reportedly a flu bug currently wreaking havoc in the Detroit locker room, with quarterback Jared Goff and five other players missing practice on Wednesday due to illness. If everyone is cleared up before kickoff, I still might bet on the Lions, but for now, there's no choice but to back the Broncos.

Buffalo Bills (+3.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Josh Allen. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Bills got embarrassed at home last week against the Patriots. What better way to bounce back than to trounce the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay and set off a week of "Did Belichick pull ahead of Brady???" discussions on the debate shows?

Cincinnati Bengals* (-1) over San Francisco 49ers

Joe Burrow. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

This feels like a coin toss, which is reflected in the spread. I will call "Tails," and take the home team.

Green Bay Packers* (-12.5) over Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Aaron Rodgers told the Bears he owned them when the two teams met in Chicago earlier in the year. Asked about those comments ahead of this week's rematch, Rodgers didn't have any remorse.

"I don't know that you can question a whole lot of what I said," Rodgers said. "We have gotten the better of them the last, I don't know, 27, 28 times we've played them for the most part ... A lot of times in situations like this, the trash talk is only going to be used if you're getting after that individual that was trash-talking. So in order to trash-talk, you have to have a lot of confidence in what you accomplished and what you're going to accomplish in the future."

That's enough for me.

Los Angeles Rams (+2) over Arizona Cardinals*

Matthew Stafford. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

I figured this line would be closer to four or even five points given how good the Cardinals looked last week with Kyler Murray back. The fact that Arizona is giving less than a field goal at home tells me Vegas has a higher rating on the Rams than I do at this point, even when Los Angeles has lost three of their past four. For better or worse, I trust Vegas' read on these teams more than I trust my own.

