NFL Week 14: Optimal Flex Plays

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

There is absolutely no way that we are on the brink of the fantasy football playoffs. Many of you are fighting for that last playoff spot, a top seed, a bye week or maybe you just want to knock a league mate out of contention. This season, however, there's a twist, Week 14 Byes! Are you kidding?! Whoever came up with that idea certainly wasn’t thinking about us “fantasy football folk." Shame on them. Can you imagine going into a must-win matchup without Jonathan Taylor? But not because of injury. A bye week! It is brutal, but it’s ok. We MUST hit on our fringe/flex plays this week! Players like Jaylen Waddle and Hunter Renfrow will no longer be featured in this column as they are bonafide must-starts at this point. Let’s end this regular season on a high note.

Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

Claypool hasn’t done anything to gloat about in 2021; that honor goes to Diontae Johnson. Entering Week 14, however, Claypool has some things working in his favor. In his past three games, Claypool has averaged over 75 yards. He faces a Vikings defense that ranks last against receivers in fantasy football. In Week 13, the duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds combined for 19 targets, 14 catches, 155 yards and one touchdown against the Vikes, Claypool will have his chances. While both the Vikings and Steelers need the win, Ben Roethlisberger and company are coming off an emotional win in Week 13 that could fuel production. Over their past four games, the Vikes have given up an average of 271 passing YPG while ranking 19th in total fantasy defense. If you need an emergency flex player, Claypool always has big-play potential.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Ravens

It’s as simple as this. The Ravens NEED Freeman and they need him to do well. He’s done just that over the course of the season as he’s taken over as the team's RB1. It’ll be a tough match against a Browns squad that is playing for their season. Freeman should see plenty of opportunities. In two of his last three games, he’s received at least six targets and five receptions. Furthermore, he’s averaging almost 14 carries over the last five games and is the team’s top goal-line option. For the season, the vet is averaging 4.2 YPC so it’s not as if he’s out here Adrian Peterson-ing his way through the season. He’s efficient enough. In a game that could go all sorts of ways, I’d find a way to get Freeman in your lineups.

Story continues

Julio Jones, WR, Titans

He’s back! We hope, well I hope...The veteran wideout was designated to return off of the IR this week after not playing since Week 9. As of right now, he is not active for Week 14. I’m banking on him being ready to go and if he is will easily be the top option in the Titans passing game. A.J. Brown’s earliest return from injury would be in Week 16, so Jones will hold down the fort. Jones has had this tender hamstring issue dating back to last season and it has massively negatively affected his production. Should Jones return, he faces a Jags defense that is the seventh-worst against receivers in fantasy. The Jags do expect their top corner Shaquill Griffin to return from a concussion, but Jones would handle him with ease. In Week 13, the Jags allowed three different Rams receivers to catch a touchdown pass, Jones could be in for a nice day. Currently the WR94, Jones, if healthy, could be right on time to help your playoff push.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

The Cowboys are a winning team right now, but it doesn’t dismiss the fact that what's going on in their backfield is weird. Ezekiel Elliott is still not fully healthy, right? I’m not sure, but he has not been effective. Pollard, easily the more explosive player of the two at this point, has two games in a row in which he’s scored on long plays. Here are the facts, Pollard has out-rushed Zeke in EVERY SINGLE GAME since Week 9! As far as rushing yards, their last four games are as follows:

Pollard -- 35 carries and 199 yards

Elliott -- 45 carries and 144 yards

That’s not good for Zeke. Pollard has a chance to break one loose every chance he gets, and that's why I have him here. While Washington hasn’t let a running back top 60 yards rushing since Week 6, Pollard's opportunities will also come in the receiving and return games. This is a flex play you can lean on and pray for the big play.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Higgins has been an absolute baller in his past two games (22 targets, 15 receptions, 252 yards and two touchdowns). For the season he’s WR25 (despite missing two games), but he’s been the WR15 over the past four games. In Week 14 he’ll go up against a 49ers defense that has allowed two receivers to go over 60 yards in the past two weeks. Ja’Marr Chase may be the alpha, but statistically it’s not by as much as you may believe. Higgins walks into Week 14 leading the Bengals in targets per game (8.2), Chase comes in behind him at 7.5. With an over/under of 48, look for Joe Burrow to continue to get his guys the football through the air. The Higgins wave won’t stop here.

Cole Beasley, WR, Bills

It’s been tough sledding for the rap artist. Beasley is WR73 over the past four weeks and hasn’t received more than five targets in that span. The Bills, who already don’t like running the ball, will face a Bucs defense that is the fifth-best in fantasy against running backs. They are a little weaker in pass defense and that's where Josh Allen will try to exploit them. The Bills will have to throw a ton in this game, and I don’t see Beasley not being a factor. When you add in that this game has the highest over/under (52.5) in Week 14, it’s got the makings of a shootout. Beasley may only have 21 receiving yards in Week 14, but he will do it on 15 receptions and that's PPR gold.