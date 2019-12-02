NFL Week 14 opening odds and early action

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

New Orleans can move atop the entire NFC with a win in this clash of teams with the best record in the conference. The Saints (10-2 SU, 8-4 ATS) come off the mini-bye, having topped Atlanta 26-18 as 7-point road favorites on Thanksgiving Day.

San Francisco also sports a 10-2 SU mark (7-4-1 ATS), but is on the road for a second straight week against a second straight solid opponent. The 49ers gave Baltimore a good go Sunday, but fell short on a final-seconds field goal 20-17 as 5.5-point underdogs.

“We opened Saints -3.5 and are down to -3 (-120),” Murray said. “This is the best game of the week and a possible NFC Championship Game preview. Tough spot for the 49ers. They just had a war of a game in Baltimore and now have to go on the road again.”

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3)

Like San Francisco, New England went into Week 13 with one loss and exited with two, losing its claim to the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the process. The Patriots (10-1 SU, 7-4 SU) were 3-point favorites at Houston, but got going too late in a 28-22 loss.

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City got a much-needed bye in Week 12 and came out rolling in Week 13. The Chiefs (8-4 SU, 7-5 ATS) pounded Oakland 40-9 as 11-point home favorites Sunday to take a two-game lead in the AFC West.

“We opened Patriots -3 and took it off the board when the Sunday night game kicked,” Murray said. “I expect it to come lower when it reopens (Monday morning). The Patriots are smoke and mirrors, 10-2 because of a great coach and a super easy schedule.”

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (+6)

Baltimore is scorching hot, peeling off eight wins in a row, but its five-game spread-covering streak came to an end in a tough Week 13 matchup. The Ravens (10-2 SU, 6-6 ATS) needed a final-seconds field goal to edge San Francisco 20-17 laying 5.5 points at home.

By virtue of winning a tiebreaker with New England, John Harbaugh’s outfit is now the top seed in the AFC playoff race.

Buffalo continues to be one of the bigger surprises of this NFL season, on the field and for bettors, with marks of 9-3 SU and 8-3-1 ATS. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bills went off as 6.5-point pups at Dallas and had little trouble in a 26-15 upset.

“We opened Ravens -6 and are now at -5.5,” Murray said. “The Bills have struggled to stop the run. The Ravens won’t have any problem going on the road in inclement weather.”

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)

Seattle is among the hottest teams in the league, winning four in a row and seven of eight, but still has Week 13 work to do, hosting Minnesota in the Monday night game. The Seahawks (9-2 SU, 6-5 ATS) topped Philadelphia 17-9 as 1-point Week 12 road favorites, their third straight cover.

Defending NFC champion Los Angeles has been wildly inconsistent as it tries to stay in the NFC playoff picture. The Rams (7-5 SU, 8-4 ATS) got housed at home by Baltimore 45-6 in Week 12, then went to Arizona as 2.5-point favorites and put the hammer down, 34-7.

“This will come off the board when the Monday night game kicks,” Murray said. “The Rams looked great today. Don’t be surprised if this drifts closer to pick if the Seahawks struggle with the Vikings.”

Patrick Everson is a Las Vegas-based senior writer for Covers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Covers_Vegas.