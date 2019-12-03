NFL Week 14 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Falcons WR Julio Jones (shoulder) didn't manage to suit up on Thanksgiving Day, but is trending towards playing in Week 14 thanks to the extra rest. The same is true for TE Austin Hooper (knee), who managed to return to practice Monday.

  • Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) seems likely to miss a week or two. Talented second-year TE Ian Thomas has historically inherited a near every-down role when Olsen has been sidelined.

  • Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) remains in the protocol. Javon Wims will continue to take Gabriel's place in three-WR sets, but slot WR Anthony Miller was the main beneficiary from Gabriel's absence in terms of targets on Thanksgiving.

  • Browns QB Baker Mayfield (hand) "should be fine" for Week 14 according to coach Freddie Kitchens. Mayfield himself said he fully expects to play.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) doesn't seem likely to suit up again this season. John Ross (clavicle, IR) is expected to be active in Week 14, but coach Zac Taylor noted, "We will have to ease him back in. How much of a role he has? I don’t know if we’ll just start and throw him out there and play him 65 plays. He’ll have a role and he’ll have a spot on the offense moving forward for sure." They'll continue to roll with Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate in three-WR sets. The latter receiver is undoubtedly #good.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

  • Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains week to week, while Jeff Driskel (hamstring) is done for the season. This appears to be David Blough's team at the moment. He won't have rookie TE T.J. Hockenson (ankle, IR), so look for Jesse James and Logan Thomas to split snaps at TE.

  • Colts WRs Parris Campbell (hand), T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Chester Rogers (knee, IR) are each banged up. TE Mo-Alie Cox (thumb) and RB Marlon Mack (hand) also aren't 100% at the moment. Mack is at least expected to return for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

  • Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are both banged up. The latter back isn't expected to suit up this week. LeSean McCoy should work as the starter, but coach Andy Reid noted that he's aware of Shady's age and doesn't appear inclined to overwork the veteran RB. Darwin Thompson should see plenty of time as well if both Damien and Darrel are sidelined.

  • Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) missed Week 13, resulting in a massive performance with near every-down usage from TE Tyler Higbee. Still, it probably wasn't a coincidence Higbee's big day came against the Cardinals' brutal defense against the TE position.

  • Dolphins RB Kalen Ballage (leg) left Week 13 early and failed to return. The Dolphins are tentatively expected to utilize a two-RB committee with Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird if Ballage remains sidelined. Laird will probably work as the lead back

  • Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) hasn't played since Week 9. Only Thielen (38 targets), Stefon Diggs (34), Dalvin Cook (26) and Kyle Rudolph (11) had double-digit targets with Theilen active in Weeks 1-6. Cook (shoulder) is banged up, but has already said he'll "definitely" be ready to play in Week 14 against the Lions.

  • Giants TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were each sidelined in Week 13, allowing Kaden Smith to play a near every-down role once again. The Giants replaced Golden Tate (concussion) with Cody Latimer in three-WR sets.

  • Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs, lung) doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return. The Raiders will continue to feature Tyrell Williams, Zay Jones and Keelan Doss in three-WR sets for as long as Renfrow remains sidelined.

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and RB James Conner (shoulder) both figure to be operating at less than 100% if active this week. James Washington has taken over as the offense's No. 1 pass-game target with JuJu sidelined, while Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels have largely formed a two-RB committee in place of Conner.

  • 49ers RB Matt Breida (ankle) appears to be nearing a return, but this backfield is suddenly somewhat of a mess after Raheem Mostert worked well ahead of Tevin Coleman in Week 13. WR Dante Pettis (knee) isn't guaranteed to have a spot in three-WR sets if active in Week 14.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

 

Week 14

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Jonathan Bullard

ARI

DL

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brooks Reed

ARI

LB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Foster

ARI

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Julio Jones

ATL

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Hooper

ATL

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Stocker

ATL

TE

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Carpenter

ATL

LG

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ty Sambrailo

ATL

OT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ito Smith

ATL

RB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Boykin

BAL

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Skura

BAL

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daylon Mack

BAL

DT

Knee, hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Pernell McPhee

BAL

DE

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ty Nsekhe

BUF

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Olsen

CAR

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Scarlett

CAR

RB

Knee, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Van Roten

CAR

G

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dontari Poe

CAR

DT

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Natrell Jamerson

CAR

DB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Danny Trevathan

CHI

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Ben Braunecker

CHI

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Bobby Massie

CHI

RT

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Prince Amukamara

CHI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Taylor Gabriel

CHI

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Sherrick McManis

CHI

S

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Shaheen

CHI

TE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Burton

CHI

TE

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Sample

CIN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cethan Carter

CIN

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Wilson

CIN

S

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Redmond

CIN

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dre Kirkpatrick

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Murray

CLE

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Robinson

CLE

LT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Baker Mayfield

CLE

QB

Hand

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Greedy Williams

CLE

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Jackson

CLE

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Burnett

CLE

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Ekuale

CLE

DT

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Garrett

CLE

DE

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Antwuan Woods

DAL

DT

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Leighton Vander Esch

DAL

LB

Neck

-

Out

DNP

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

DAL

DE

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Sean Lee

DAL

LB

Pectoral

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Jeff Heath

DAL

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Amari Cooper

DAL

WR

Knee

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Randall Cobb

DAL

WR

Illness

-

Prob

DNP

-

-

-

-

La'el Collins

DAL

RT

Knee

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Zack Martin

DAL

RG

Elbow, ankle

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Tyron Smith

DAL

LT

Achilles

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Darian Thompson

DAL

S

Arm

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Connor Williams

DAL

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Brown

DAL

CB

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DT

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Von Miller

DEN

OLB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ron Leary

DEN

RG

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Derek Wolfe

DEN

DE

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Janovich

DEN

FB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Nelson

DEN

LB

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Flacco

DEN

QB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jamal Agnew

DET

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matthew Stafford

DET

QB

Hip, back

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaan Melvin

DET

CB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damon Harrison

DET

DT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marvin Hall

DET

WR

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jeff Driskel

DET

QB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Hockenson

DET

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Bawden

DET

FB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Strong

DET

DT

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tra Carson

DET

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerryon Johnson

DET

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Redmond

GNB

S

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Brown

GNB

CB

Heel

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Lancaster

GNB

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cole Madison

GNB

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Carlos Watkins

HOU

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Angelo Blackson

HOU

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gareon Conley

HOU

CB

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brennan Scarlett

HOU

OLB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taiwan Jones

HOU

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

OT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dylan Cole

HOU

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Watt

HOU

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Parris Campbell

IND

WR

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marlon Mack

IND

RB

Hand

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Mo-Alie Cox

IND

TE

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.Y. Hilton

IND

WR

Calf

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Moore

IND

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chester Rogers

IND

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Ebron

IND

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Seth DeValve

JAX

TE

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronnie Harrison

JAX

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Jack

JAX

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Hayden

JAX

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lerentee McCray

JAX

DE

Hamstring

NFI

NFI

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcell Dareus

JAX

DT

Abdominal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geoff Swaim

JAX

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Williams

KAN

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darrel Williams

KAN

RB

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Frank Clark

KAN

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashad Fenton

KAN

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Emmanuel Ogbah

KAN

DE

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Martinas Rankin

KAN

RG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geremy Davis

LAC

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cortez Broughton

LAC

DT

Illness

NFI

NFI

-

-

-

-

-

Forrest Lamp

LAC

G

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Davis

LAC

CB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Darious Williams

LAR

DB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rob Havenstein

LAR

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gerald Everett

LAR

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Allen

LAR

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Johnson

LAR

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Noteboom

LAR

LG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Crawley

MIA

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Parker

MIA

DB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kalen Ballage

MIA

RB

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jakeem Grant

MIA

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Preston Williams

MIA

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Thielen

MIN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Riley Reiff

MIN

RT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dalvin Cook

MIN

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brett Jones

MIN

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Andrus Peat

NOR

G

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Line

NOR

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Terron Armstead

NOR

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kiko Alonso

NOR

LB

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Eluemunor

NWE

OLB

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Izzo

NWE

TE

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jason McCourty

NWE

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Byron Cowart

NWE

DL

Head

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Cannon

NWE

OLB

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ted Karras

NWE

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gunner Olszewski

NWE

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Evan Engram

NYG

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rhett Ellison

NYG

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Jones

NYG

QB

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Jabrill Peppers

NYG

S

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Golden Tate

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zak DeOssie

NYG

LS

Knee, wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Ballentine

NYG

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

CJ Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chuma Edoga

NYJ

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Paul Worrilow

NYJ

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamal Adams

NYJ

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Arthur Maulet

NYJ

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kalil

NYJ

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Winters

NYJ

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Ribs

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

WR

Ribs

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Karl Joseph

OAK

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Arden Key

OAK

DE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Howard

PHI

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rudy Ford

PHI

S

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Switzer

PIT

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephon Tuitt

PIT

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Willson

SEA

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jarran Reed

SEA

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Bellore

SEA

FB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Neiko Thorpe

SEA

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Finger

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Breida

SFO

RB

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Dante Pettis

SFO

WR

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Richard Sherman

SFO

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jaquiski Tartt

SFO

S

Rib

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Jones

SFO

DL

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Blair

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kwon Alexander

SFO

LB

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Nelson

TAM

OLB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

M.J. Stewart

TAM

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Miller

TAM

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamel Dean

TAM

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Cappa

TAM

G

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LeShaun Sims

TEN

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adoree' Jackson

TEN

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daren Bates

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tajae Sharpe

TEN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Paul Richardson

WAS

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kerrigan

WAS

OLB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Quinn

WAS

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Moses

WAS

RT

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Montez Sweat

WAS

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

What to Read Next