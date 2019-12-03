NFL Week 14 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Falcons WR Julio Jones (shoulder) didn't manage to suit up on Thanksgiving Day, but is trending towards playing in Week 14 thanks to the extra rest. The same is true for TE Austin Hooper (knee), who managed to return to practice Monday.
Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) seems likely to miss a week or two. Talented second-year TE Ian Thomas has historically inherited a near every-down role when Olsen has been sidelined.
Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) remains in the protocol. Javon Wims will continue to take Gabriel's place in three-WR sets, but slot WR Anthony Miller was the main beneficiary from Gabriel's absence in terms of targets on Thanksgiving.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield (hand) "should be fine" for Week 14 according to coach Freddie Kitchens. Mayfield himself said he fully expects to play.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) doesn't seem likely to suit up again this season. John Ross (clavicle, IR) is expected to be active in Week 14, but coach Zac Taylor noted, "We will have to ease him back in. How much of a role he has? I don’t know if we’ll just start and throw him out there and play him 65 plays. He’ll have a role and he’ll have a spot on the offense moving forward for sure." They'll continue to roll with Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate in three-WR sets. The latter receiver is undoubtedly #good.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains week to week, while Jeff Driskel (hamstring) is done for the season. This appears to be David Blough's team at the moment. He won't have rookie TE T.J. Hockenson (ankle, IR), so look for Jesse James and Logan Thomas to split snaps at TE.
Colts WRs Parris Campbell (hand), T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Chester Rogers (knee, IR) are each banged up. TE Mo-Alie Cox (thumb) and RB Marlon Mack (hand) also aren't 100% at the moment. Mack is at least expected to return for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are both banged up. The latter back isn't expected to suit up this week. LeSean McCoy should work as the starter, but coach Andy Reid noted that he's aware of Shady's age and doesn't appear inclined to overwork the veteran RB. Darwin Thompson should see plenty of time as well if both Damien and Darrel are sidelined.
Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) missed Week 13, resulting in a massive performance with near every-down usage from TE Tyler Higbee. Still, it probably wasn't a coincidence Higbee's big day came against the Cardinals' brutal defense against the TE position.
Dolphins RB Kalen Ballage (leg) left Week 13 early and failed to return. The Dolphins are tentatively expected to utilize a two-RB committee with Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird if Ballage remains sidelined. Laird will probably work as the lead back
Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) hasn't played since Week 9. Only Thielen (38 targets), Stefon Diggs (34), Dalvin Cook (26) and Kyle Rudolph (11) had double-digit targets with Theilen active in Weeks 1-6. Cook (shoulder) is banged up, but has already said he'll "definitely" be ready to play in Week 14 against the Lions.
Giants TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were each sidelined in Week 13, allowing Kaden Smith to play a near every-down role once again. The Giants replaced Golden Tate (concussion) with Cody Latimer in three-WR sets.
Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs, lung) doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return. The Raiders will continue to feature Tyrell Williams, Zay Jones and Keelan Doss in three-WR sets for as long as Renfrow remains sidelined.
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and RB James Conner (shoulder) both figure to be operating at less than 100% if active this week. James Washington has taken over as the offense's No. 1 pass-game target with JuJu sidelined, while Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels have largely formed a two-RB committee in place of Conner.
49ers RB Matt Breida (ankle) appears to be nearing a return, but this backfield is suddenly somewhat of a mess after Raheem Mostert worked well ahead of Tevin Coleman in Week 13. WR Dante Pettis (knee) isn't guaranteed to have a spot in three-WR sets if active in Week 14.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Week 14
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
DL
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
TE
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
LG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
OT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Myles Boykin
BAL
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee, hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
RB
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
S
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
S
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Hand
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DT
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Antwuan Woods
DAL
DT
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Neck
-
Out
DNP
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
DAL
DE
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Pectoral
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Illness
-
Prob
DNP
-
-
-
-
DAL
RT
Knee
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
RG
Elbow, ankle
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
LT
Achilles
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Arm
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ron Leary
DEN
RG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
FB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hip, back
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Strong
DET
DT
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tra Carson
DET
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
S
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
CB
Heel
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
OLB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
OT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Hand
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
Mo-Alie Cox
IND
TE
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Calf
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Hamstring
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Illness
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
DB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
RB
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
G
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
OLB
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DL
Head
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
OLB
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
QB
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
S
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LS
Knee, wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Arthur Maulet
NYJ
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ribs
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
S
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
FB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Finger
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Rib
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
G
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
OLB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RT
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-