NFL Week 14 inactive players lists
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 13, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
Sunday’s early games
Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Houston Texans (9-3)
WRs T.Y. Hilton, Daurice Fountain both active for #INDvsHOU: https://t.co/Hln7r9iVE2 pic.twitter.com/GPjwJCtcrZ
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 9, 2018
Today’s #Texans inactives vs. the @Colts
#65 C/G Greg Mancz will start at right guard in place of #73 C/G Zach Fulton #INDvsHOU pic.twitter.com/ikLdaEnWmg
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 9, 2018
Baltimore Ravens (7-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-2)
Today's inactives in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/87uhFn0hDQ
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 9, 2018
Here are the #Chiefs’ official inactives today vs. #Ravens:
S Eric Berry
OL Kahlil McKenzie
WR Kelvin Benjamin
WR Sammy Watkins
RB Charcandrick West
OL Jimmy Murray
TE Deon Yelder
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) December 9, 2018
New England Patriots (9-3) at Miami Dolphins (6-6)
#Patriots inactives.#NEvsMIA pic.twitter.com/nt8DTnqXrS
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 9, 2018
Today's inactives for #NEvsMIA. pic.twitter.com/48rXcXhyan
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 9, 2018
New Orleans Saints (10-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
.@Saints inactives today are Marshall, Te'o, Clapp, Loewen, Armstead, Arnold and Hendrickson
— John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) December 9, 2018
Jason Pierre-Paul is ACTIVE for today's game.#GoBucs | #NOvsTB pic.twitter.com/7DQrEYoKUQ
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 9, 2018
New York Jets (3-9) at Buffalo Bills (4-8)
WR Robby Anderson, RB Isaiah Crowell and CB Buster Skrine are all active for #NYJvsBUF
Complete #Jets inactives ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/C9N4HA06Nv
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 9, 2018
Today’s inactives. #NYJvsBUF pic.twitter.com/CYITFspR65
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 9, 2018
New York Giants (4-8) at Washington Redskins (6-6)
Today's #NYGiants Inactives:
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
QB Alex Tanney
DB Tony Lippett
DB Kenny Ladler
C Evan Brown
TE Garrett Dickerson
DT John Jenkins pic.twitter.com/f4Qua7Rz9P
— New York Giants (@Giants) December 9, 2018
Matt Ioannidis is suited up today. #NYGvsWAS inactives: pic.twitter.com/5RO5hT4Iif
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 9, 2018
Atlanta Falcons (4-8) at Green Bay Packers (4-7-1)
Our inactives for #ATLvsGB ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ovm3PH8Ct2
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 9, 2018
#Packers down three starters on the O-line#ATLvsGB inactives 📝: https://t.co/Wd1OuB0z7G pic.twitter.com/1fkeEHjxoq
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 9, 2018
Carolina Panthers (6-6) at Cleveland Browns (4-7-1)
Panthers rolling with the same D-line combination as last week. Vernon Butler down, Efe Obada up. https://t.co/ae6GBMvtEY
— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 9, 2018
Our inactives for #CARvsCLE pic.twitter.com/Ki4jBPNjJ4
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2018