NFL Week 14 inactive players lists

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
NFL footballs (Getty Images)
NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 13, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

Sunday’s early games

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Houston Texans (9-3)



Baltimore Ravens (7-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-2)



New England Patriots (9-3) at Miami Dolphins (6-6)



New Orleans Saints (10-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)



New York Jets (3-9) at Buffalo Bills (4-8)



New York Giants (4-8) at Washington Redskins (6-6)



Atlanta Falcons (4-8) at Green Bay Packers (4-7-1)



Carolina Panthers (6-6) at Cleveland Browns (4-7-1)



What to Read Next