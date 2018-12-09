NFL Week 14 inactive players lists

NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 13, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

Sunday’s early games

Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Houston Texans (9-3)





Today’s #Texans inactives vs. the @Colts #65 C/G Greg Mancz will start at right guard in place of #73 C/G Zach Fulton #INDvsHOU pic.twitter.com/ikLdaEnWmg — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 9, 2018





Baltimore Ravens (7-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-2)

Today's inactives in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/87uhFn0hDQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 9, 2018





Here are the #Chiefs’ official inactives today vs. #Ravens: S Eric Berry

OL Kahlil McKenzie

WR Kelvin Benjamin

WR Sammy Watkins

RB Charcandrick West

OL Jimmy Murray

TE Deon Yelder — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) December 9, 2018





New England Patriots (9-3) at Miami Dolphins (6-6)









New Orleans Saints (10-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

.@Saints inactives today are Marshall, Te'o, Clapp, Loewen, Armstead, Arnold and Hendrickson — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) December 9, 2018









New York Jets (3-9) at Buffalo Bills (4-8)

WR Robby Anderson, RB Isaiah Crowell and CB Buster Skrine are all active for #NYJvsBUF Complete #Jets inactives ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/C9N4HA06Nv — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 9, 2018









New York Giants (4-8) at Washington Redskins (6-6)

Today's #NYGiants Inactives:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

QB Alex Tanney

DB Tony Lippett

DB Kenny Ladler

C Evan Brown

TE Garrett Dickerson

DT John Jenkins pic.twitter.com/f4Qua7Rz9P — New York Giants (@Giants) December 9, 2018









Atlanta Falcons (4-8) at Green Bay Packers (4-7-1)









Carolina Panthers (6-6) at Cleveland Browns (4-7-1)

Panthers rolling with the same D-line combination as last week. Vernon Butler down, Efe Obada up. https://t.co/ae6GBMvtEY — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 9, 2018







