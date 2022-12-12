NFL Week 14: Honda Hybrid Players of the Week | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab reveal the players they believe had the biggest impact on the ground and through the air in Week 14. Brought to you by Honda and the rugged all-new CR-V Hybrid, which can run on gas, electric or both. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Let's move on to the Honda Hybrid Players of the Week. As we close out a recap of week 14, we want to highlight two of the league's top hybrid performances of the day. Frank, who was the best two way player of the day on Sunday? Who put up the best air and ground attack?

FRANK SCHWAB: Charles, I was really on the fence about this. But since you decided to make fun of me and my Brock Purdy love, I'm going to Brock Purdy. I'm just going to jump on the bandwagon, both feet, let's go. Brock Purdy, the story of the year. He's 16-21 today, 185 yards passing, and 2 touchdowns, also ran for a touchdown. It was a short one.

But you highlighted it before, this guy can move around. He can make plays. He can bring something to that offense, a different dimension, really, than Jimmy. Will see where it goes from here. But I thought Brock Purdy was pretty much the star of the show today. And let's give him some love with the Honda Hybrid Player of the Week.

Who was your Honda Hybrid Player of the Week, Charles?

CHARLES ROBINSON: I'm gonna go with Jalen Hurts, 21-31 passing, 217 yards, 2 touchdowns, and then 77 yards rushing, 1 touchdown rushing as well. I think-- I just feel like this was the weekend where Hurts once again showcased that versatility, showcased being a player that is in the same class as, I think, Patrick Mahomes in terms of being able to do off-script stuff and really attack a team in a different way, or Lamar Jackson.

So to me, this was one of those performances that I think injects him a little further into the MVP conversation. So I think Jalen Hurts would be my selection this week.

All right, that's it for our two Hybrid Players of the Week.