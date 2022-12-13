NFL Week 14: Former Vols’ stats

Week 14 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 15 games will be contested Dec. 14-19.

Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 14 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Michael Palardy (New England Patriots): 6 punts, 253 yards

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats

(AP Photo)

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 5 receiving yards

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 4 receptions, 53 receiving yards

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire