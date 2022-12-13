NFL Week 14: Former Vols’ stats
Week 14 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 15 games will be contested Dec. 14-19.
Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 14 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Michael Palardy (New England Patriots): 6 punts, 253 yards
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats
(AP Photo)
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 5 receiving yards
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 4 receptions, 53 receiving yards
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports