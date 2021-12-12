NFL Week 14 early inactives: Tony Pollard inactive for Cowboys

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Running back Tony Pollard has broken loose for long touchdowns each of the last two weeks, but the Cowboys won’t have him in the lineup on Sunday. Pollard is dealing with a foot injury and he is inactive against Washington after being listed as questionable on Friday. Ezekiel Elliott, who has been playing through a knee injury, will likely be in for a heavier workload as a result.

The Cowboys will be getting two big defensive pieces back for Sunday’s game. Defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were activated from injured reserve on Saturday and they are both good to go against Dallas’ longtime NFC East rivals.

Washington’s defensive line isn’t in such good shape. Defensive ends Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, and Casey Toohill all went on the COVID-19 reserve list this week and will not play on Sunday.

Cowboys at Washington

Cowboys: QB Will Grier, RB Tony Pollard, DB Israel Mukuamu, DE Azur Kamara, OL Matt Farniok, WR Simi Fehoko, TE Sean McKeon

Washington: WR Dax Milne, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, CB Corn Elder, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Saints at Jets

Saints: QB Ian Book, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, OL Will Clapp, CB Ken Crawley, T Ryan Ramczyk, LB Pete Werner, LB Kaden Elliss

Jets: RB Tevin Coleman, TE Trevon Wesco, OL Isaiah Williams, DE Ronnie Blair, CB Isaiah Dunn, DT Jonathan Marshall, CB Michael Carter

Seahawks at Texans

Seahawks: RB Travis Homer, QB Jacob Eason, S Nigel Warrior, CB Kyle Fuller, T Brandon Shell, DT Robert Nkemdiche

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, S Terrence Brooks, CB Jimmy Moreland, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Cole Toner

Raiders at Chiefs

Raiders: CB Amik Robertson, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Denzel Perryman, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib, DT Kendal Vickers

Chiefs: CB Dicaprio Bootle, QB Shane Buechele, CB L’Jarius Sneed, OL Kyle Long, OL Prince Tega-Wanogho

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars: DB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Brandon Linder, DL Jordan Smith, DL Jay Tufele

Titans: FB Khari Blasingame, LB Zach Cunningham, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, CB Janoris Jenkins, LB David Long, OL Dillon Radunz, DL Teair Tart

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons: QB Josh Rosen, S Richie Grant, OL Josh Andrews, LB Ade Ogundeji, DL Tyeler Davison, DL Jonathan Bullard

Panthers: G John Miller, G Michael Jordan, QB Matt Barkley, S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson, LB Frankie Luvu, WR Shi Smith

Ravens at Browns

Ravens: T Patrick Mekari, CB Jimmy Smith, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Miles Boykin, TE Nick Boyle

Browns: WR Anthony Schwartz, CB Greg Newsome, S Ronnie Harrison, S Richard LeCounte, TE Harrison Bryant, DT Tommy Togiai

