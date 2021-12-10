NFL Week 14 betting: Bettors love the Chiefs' chances of covering for a 4th straight game

Bettors suddenly have confidence in the Kansas City Chiefs’ ability to cover the spread.

The Chiefs have been struggling against the spread since the second half of the 2020 season. KC was 1-8 against the spread over the final nine games of the 2020 regular season and started the 2021 season 2-7 against the spread.

Things have changed over the last four weeks, however. The Chiefs have covered three consecutive games and enter Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as 10-point favorites.

After beating the Raiders 41-14 in their first matchup, the Chiefs are the most-bet team at BetMGM this week. The game is getting the most action of any NFL game in Week 14 and 65% of bettors are backing the Chiefs to cover the number.

Bettors are split on the total, however. The over/under opened at 53 and is all the way down to 48. 52% of bets are on the over while 48% of bets are on the under.

Bettors love the Seahawks and Bucs

Seattle is getting the highest percentage of money from bettors this weekend. The Seahawks are 8-point favorites at the Houston Texans and 70% of bettors are taking the Seahawks. Those bets make up nearly 90% of the money wagered on the point spread.

Sharps also love the Buccaneers to cover 3.5 points at home against the Bills. While Tampa Bay is getting just 58% of bets against the spread, those bets equal 86% of the handle.

Over/under trends

There are seven games that have at least 80% of the handle on one side of the total.

Bettors love the over in the Jaguars and Titans (43.5), the Saints and Jets (43), and the 49ers at Bengals (48.5). Nearly 90% of the handle is on the over in Cincinnati, while the over is getting 83% of the money in Tennessee and 80% of the handle at MetLife Stadium.

The under is heavily supported in the Cowboys’ trip to Washington (48), the Giants at Chargers (43), the Bears at Packers (43) and the Rams at Cardinals (51.5). The under is getting 80% of the money in Arizona on just 51% of bets. The under has 85% of the handle in Los Angeles, 84% in Green Bay and 82% in Washington.