NFL Week 14 announcers’ schedule revealed

The NFL heads into the final quarter of the season. The week kicks off with an AFC-NFC matchup between the perplexing Pittsburgh Steelers and the vexing Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions. Not a good result. Off we go into this week’s announce booth …

Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. Kickoff

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings on FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

1 p.m. ET Kickoff

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team on FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans on CBS: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans on FOX: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers on FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

4:05 p.m. ET Kickoff

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers on FOX: Adam Amin. Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos on FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

4:25 p.m. ET Kickoff

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 ET Kickoff

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya

Monday Night Football, 8:15 Kickoff

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals on ESPN: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters