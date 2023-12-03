NFL Week 13: What to watch for in every game

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week, which means that Sunday will be a day to watch football relatively stress-free.

That doesn’t often happen with only one bye week in each season. Without a Vikings game, here is one thing to watch for in each week 13 game on Sunday and Monday night.

Colts vs. Titans: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Will Levis’ development

Lions vs. Saints: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Detroit widening the gap in the NFC North

Chargers vs. Patriots: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Can Justin Herbert right the Chargers’ ship?

Falcons vs. Jets: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Can the Falcons get some consistency at QB?

Cardinals vs. Steelers: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Will the Steelers offense put up back-to-back games of 400 yards?

Broncos vs. Texans: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

What to watch for: C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell

Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

What to watch for: The Panthers offense post Frank Reich

Browns vs. Rams: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Joe Flacco starting at quarterback for the Browns

49ers vs. Eagles: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

What to watch for: The entire game. Could be game of the year.

Chiefs vs. Packers: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Is Jordan Love for real? It’s still a question.

Bengals vs. Jaguars: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

What to watch for: Trevor Lawrence vs. Lou Anarumo’s defense.

