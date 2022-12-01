NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) will be taking the prime-time stage for the second consecutive week as they visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Week 13.

Because the Colts will be playing Sunday night, they will get national coverage on NBC.

But here’s a look at the TV coverage maps for the slate of Week 13 games, courtesy of 506 Sports:

CBS Early

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Red: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (Anchorage, Fairbanks, Honolulu)

Blue: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Green: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Yellow: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

CBS Late

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Red: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Anchorage, Fairbanks, Honolulu)

Blue: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Fox Single

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Blue: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Red: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Green: Green Bay at Chicago Bears

Teal: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Yellow: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Late)

Orange: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (Late)

