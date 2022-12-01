NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) will be taking the prime-time stage for the second consecutive week as they visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Week 13.
Because the Colts will be playing Sunday night, they will get national coverage on NBC.
But here’s a look at the TV coverage maps for the slate of Week 13 games, courtesy of 506 Sports:
CBS Early
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
Red: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (Anchorage, Fairbanks, Honolulu)
Blue: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Green: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Yellow: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
CBS Late
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
Red: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Anchorage, Fairbanks, Honolulu)
Blue: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Fox Single
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
Blue: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Red: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Green: Green Bay at Chicago Bears
Teal: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Yellow: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Late)
Orange: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (Late)