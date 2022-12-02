NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

The Eagles are set for a physical matchup on Sunday afternoon when the Titans travel to Lincoln Financial Field.

The matchup will be the first for A.J. Brown against his former team, while both clubs will be looking to cement their status as top seeds in the playoffs.

Philadelphia will look to keep control of first place in the division and the overall top seed in the NFC.

Here’s your TV watch map for Week 13 via 506 Sports.

FOX Early Game

Tennessee @ Philadelphia — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Washington @ NY Giants — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Green Bay @ Chicago — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Jacksonville @ Detroit — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

CBS Early Game

NY Jets @ Minnesota — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Denver @ Baltimore — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Pittsburgh @ Atlanta — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Cleveland @ Houston — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Fox late game

Seattle @ LA Rams (LATE) — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Miami @ San Francisco (LATE) — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

CBS LATE GAMES

Kansas City @ Cincinnati — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

LA Chargers @ Las Vegas — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire