NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps
The Eagles are set for a physical matchup on Sunday afternoon when the Titans travel to Lincoln Financial Field.
The matchup will be the first for A.J. Brown against his former team, while both clubs will be looking to cement their status as top seeds in the playoffs.
Philadelphia will look to keep control of first place in the division and the overall top seed in the NFC.
Here’s your TV watch map for Week 13 via 506 Sports.
FOX Early Game
Tennessee @ Philadelphia — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Washington @ NY Giants — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Green Bay @ Chicago — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Jacksonville @ Detroit — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
CBS Early Game
NY Jets @ Minnesota — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Denver @ Baltimore — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Pittsburgh @ Atlanta — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Cleveland @ Houston — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Fox late game
Seattle @ LA Rams (LATE) — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Miami @ San Francisco (LATE) — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
CBS LATE GAMES
Kansas City @ Cincinnati — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
LA Chargers @ Las Vegas — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
