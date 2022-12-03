NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

The Arizona Cardinals are off this weekend in Week 13, finally getting their bye. That means Arizona fans will have four games on Sunday they can watch that don’t involve their own team.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Colts-Cowboys and the Monday night game on ESPN is Saints-Buccaneers.

As for Sunday’s Week 13 early and late games, CBS broadcast two games in every market and FOX will get a single game.

Which games will air in your area? Check out the TV coverage maps for Week 13 below, based on graphics from 506 Sports.

CBS early games

506 Sports

There are four CBS games in the early time slot. The game to get the largest coverage is Jets-Vikings, which will air in the pink areas. This includes almost all of Arizona.

The blue areas get Broncos-Ravens. The yellow areas get Browns-Texans, while the green areas will have Steelers-Falcons on.

CBS late games

506 Sports

The CBS game of the week is Chiefs-Bengals. That will air almost nationwide. It will be aired everywhere in the pink areas, while the blue areas get Chargers-Raiders.

Cardinals fans in Arizona will get Chiefs-Bengals.

FOX single game

506 Sports

For the single game FOX airs in every market, the network has four early games and two late ones to choose from.

In the 1 p.m. ET time slot, Titans-Eagles gets the greatest coverage, broadcasting everywhere in blue.

The pink areas get Commanders-Giants. The green areas get Packers-Bears. Jaguars-Lions will air in the teal areas.

Of the two late games, Seahawks-Rams will get coverage in the yellow areas, while Dolphins-49ers will air in the orange areas. Arizona fans will get Dolphins-49ers, so they can choose between that game and Chiefs-Bengals on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire