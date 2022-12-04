NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots, 24-10. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys and Monday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 13 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

Jets at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

FOX single games

Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (TEAL)

Seahawks at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Dolphins at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

CBS late games

Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire