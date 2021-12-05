NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

Week 13 of the NFL kicked off Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys beating the New Orleans Saint on national television.

Two prime-time games remain for the week. The Sunday night game on NBC will be an AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chiefs. The Monday night game on ESPN is Bills-Patriots in a game that will help decide the AFC East.

As for the regular Sunday games this week, CBS gets a doubleheader and FOX has a single broadcast in every market.

Which games will be on in your area on Sunday? Check out the coverage maps below, based on the info from 506 Sports.

CBS early games

CBS has four early games to broadcast.

The biggest one is Chargers-Bengals, which airs in the pink areas. They like that game the best.

Vikings-Lions will be on in the yellow areas. The blue areas get Colts-Texans, while the green areas will see Eagles-Jets.

CBS late games

There are two late games for CBS. You will see gray area. The Raiders have chosen to black out the CBS late game in that time slot in their home market because their game will air on FOX.

The pink areas get Ravens-Steelers, while 49ers-Seahawks will air in the blue areas.

Fans in Arizona will get to see 49ers-Seahawks after they watch the Cardinals play the Bears on FOX.

FOX single game

FOX has three early games and two late games to choose from.

In the early games, the biggest coverage is in green, which is where Cardinals-Bears will air.

The pink areas get Buccaneers-Falcons and the yellow areas will see Giants-Dolphins.

The two late games are Washington-Raiders and Jaguars-Rams. Washington Raiders will air in the blue areas, while Jaguars-Rams is in orange.

