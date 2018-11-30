NFL Week 13: Thunderstorms may dampen matchups in Florida, milder weather for games in Northeast

Week 13 of the NFL season is here. Several East Coast matchups will face weather impacts this week as multiple systems hover in the South and Northeast.

Take a look at the forecasts here:



Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz reacts to his touchdown during the first half of the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)





Panthers at Buccaneers - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



Carolina will head to Tampa this week for an NFC South clash.

Morning temperatures will hover around 70 F for early tailgaters before hitting near 85 at halftime.

Humidity levels will be high, and with added sunshine, the AccuWeather RealFeel® could approach 90.

Due to the heat, fans should stay hydrated and players might have cramping issues throughout the game.

Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out as well, which could lead to a delay at times.

Colts at Jaguars - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



The Colts will head to warm, humid Florida to take on Jacksonville this week.

A summerlike shower or thunderstorm could unfold throughout the day, despite being so late in the fall season.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be unseasonably warm for this time of year. The high could approach the 80-degree-Fahrenheit mark.

It will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 18 mph, likely adding yardage on to kicks heading toward the north end zone.

Vikings at Patriots - Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST



A storm impacting the Northeast this weekend is expected to leave the Boston area before the Vikings take on the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Steady rain will fall on Sunday morning, but it will taper off as the day progresses. Tailgaters should be prepared with jackets, tents and other waterproof gear.

A push of dry air will move in, making for clear conditions by kickoff.

Clouds will linger overhead, but temperatures will be unseasonably mild in the mid-50s.

The earlier rain could make field conditions slick at times.

Chargers at Steelers - Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST



Sunday night's game between Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will feature two AFC playoff contenders.

After a wet start to the weekend, conditions will be drier for the evening game. Temperatures will be higher than normal for this time of year with a high in the middle 50s during most of the afternoon.

It will stay mild at kickoff, tapering off into the low 50s by the fourth quarter.

The turf could be slippery from the earlier wet weather, leading to the chance of increased turnovers.

A slight breeze up to 12 mph could impact the passing and kicking game at times.

Redskins at Eagles - Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST



Philadelphia will try to stay in contention for the NFC East with a win over Washington on Monday.

The NFC East rivals will play at Lincoln Financial Field amid likely dry weather, despite an unsettled pattern hanging around the Philadelphia area.

Skies will be cloudy with warmer-than-normal conditions while the sun shines.

Daytime highs will hover in the mid-50s before falling near 45 F at kickoff.

A breeze will kick in up to 15 mph, bringing the RealFeel® down to the 30s. Fans should head into the stadium with layers.

The breeze could also assist kicks and longer passes toward the south end zone.



