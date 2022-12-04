NFL Week 13 television broadcast maps

Week 13 brings a lot of interesting storylines, especially with the two national broadcasts on CBS being the New York Jets versus the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Outside of that, the biggest story is without a doubt the return of Deshaun Watson to the NFL, as he makes his debut for the Cleveland Browns by traveling to Houston to take on his former team the Texans.

With just five weeks left after this, the playoff race is coming down to the wire. Here is what games you will be seeing in your area.

Fox single

On Fox this week, fans will only get one game on either the early or the late slate. Due to the Vikings playing at noon, fans in the Twin Cities won’t be getting the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears, and I think most Vikings fans will see that as a good thing. Here are the games that each region will get from Fox.

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles-purple

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears-green

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants-red

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions-light blue

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (late)-yellow

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers (late)-green

CBS early

The national game in this timeslot is the Minnesota Vikings hosting the New York Jets in red. The rest of the games are strictly regional.

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens-blue

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons-green

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans-yellow

CBS late

The late slate has only two games with nearly the entire country getting the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Cincinnati to face off against the Bengals. The blue areas will get the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

