NFL week 13 review & results: 49ers get revenge on Eagles, Packers beat Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel waves to Philadelpha Eagles fans after finding the end zone

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers made a huge statement of intent in the big game of week 13 as they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 in a bruising NFC Championship rematch.

The 49ers pressed their claims to be Super Bowl favourites with a dominant display against the team that pipped them to the showpiece last season, and you get the feeling these two will meet again come play-off time.

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots had yet another nightmare as they lost 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers, raising more questions over his future.

The Detroit Lions roared back after a disappointing Thanksgiving loss and moved to 9-3 with a 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Miami Dolphins are also 9-3, for the first time in 22 years, after thrashing the Washington Commanders 45-15 and they moved above Kansas City into the AFC's top spot after the Chiefs lost 27-19 at the fast-improving Green Bay Packers.

Niners stun Eagles to close on top spot

The 49ers had minus six yards as they struggled in the first quarter in Philadelphia, but turned it around from then on to overrun the Eagles with touchdowns on their next six possessions.

A feisty, hard-hitting, chirpy contest between two heated rivals had multiple altercations, plenty of trash talk and two ejections - Niners player Dre Greenlaw and Eagles security man Dom DiSandro were both dismissed after a clash on the sideline.

Dre Greenlaw (left) argues with Eagles head coach Nick Siriani (centre) and security chief Dom DiSandro (right)

Back on the field, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy buried the demons of being injured in last season's NFC title game at Lincoln Financial Field by throwing four touchdowns with receiver Deebo Samuel dominant with three scores.

After four straight second-half comebacks, Philadelphia (10-2) had no answer this time and now have San Francisco (9-3) hot on their heels in the race to finish as top seed in the NFC - which not only means home field advantage in the play-offs but also the only first-round bye available.

And just to add to the intrigue, next up for the Eagles is a trip to Texas to face the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys, their huge divisional rivals, and a home win would throw the NFC wide open.

Time up for Belichick after another poor Patriots loss?

Bill Belichick is facing more questions over his future after the New England Patriots lost again

Belichick will be a Hall of Fame coach once he retires, but despite being one of the best of all time it looks like his days could be numbered in New England after the Patriots suffered an embarrassing 6-0 home defeat by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The freezing cold and driving rain may have contributed but not being able to score is now the norm for the 2-10 Patriots, who have only conceded 10 points or fewer in three straight games yet lost them all - no other team has managed that since 1938.

It is not the type of record Belichick is used to breaking after landing six Super Bowls with the once dominant Patriots, who also suffered a second shutout home defeat in a season for the first time ever and are in danger of finishing as the worst team in the entire NFL.

Owner Robert Kraft seems unlikely to let Belichick go during the season, but once the dust has settled on what has turned into a dismal campaign it looks like a difficult conversation may have to take place.

Hill's record pace, Mahomes loses at Lambeau

Tyreek Hill (number 10) celebrates a Miami Dolphins touchdown

Miami receiver Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns and had 157 yards as the Dolphins hammered the Washington Commanders 45-15 to move into top spot in the AFC play-off standings.

With 1,481 receiving yards Hill has the most ever after 12 games of a season and is on pace to break Andre Johnson's record and also become the first ever receiver to break the 2,000-yard mark.

Miami's high-powered attack still has question marks against the very best teams, but with exciting rookie running back De'Von Achane returning from injury to score two touchdowns they can be a threat to anyone in a shootout.

Patrick Mahomes lost his first start at Lambeau Field as Jordan Love enjoyed another impressive outing for the Packers, the youngest team in the NFL, as they beat the defending Super Bowl champions.

Love threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay defence held Mahomes under 20 points in a mature performance that showed they could yet be a play-off danger if they can keep up this form, while Kansas City's hopes of clinching the AFC top spot took a hit.

Panthers out but play-off race hots up

The Carolina Panthers had the first pick of the most recent NFL Draft, but they are the first team to officially be ruled out of making the play-offs after losing 21-18 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A 22-17 victory over the streaking Denver Broncos keeps the Houston Texans and impressive rookie quarterback CJ Stroud right in the play-off hunt at 7-5 - the same record as their divisional rivals Indianapolis after the Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 31-28 in overtime.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another 7-5 side but they suffered a surprise 24-10 home loss against the Arizona Cardinals and also lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett with an ankle injury.

An ugly 13-8 defeat for the New York Jets against the Atlanta Falcons looks to have ended their faint post-season hopes, and maybe any chance Jets fans had of seeing Aaron Rodgers back in action this season.

A third win in a row for the Los Angeles Rams, a 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns, has them in the hunt for a play-off spot (6-6), and while the Browns (7-5) are still in the AFC picture, they have lost their past two matches so will be nervously looking over their shoulders as crunch time approaches.