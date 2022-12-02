NFL Week 13 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Titans

The Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) are set to meet on Sunday afternoon in a game that could get emotional.

Philadelphia will look to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon will figure out how to contain running back Derrick Henry, while forcing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to make plays from the pocket.

The expert picks are in, and the consensus is with the Eagles in Week 12.

The Inquirer -- Split



Jeff McLane is picking the Titans, while E.J. Smith is rolling with the Eagles.

The Titans have gained just 2.8 yards per rush the last three games. Defenses are increasingly stacking the box to force quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw to a group of receivers lacking a true No. 1. The Titans had one, of course, before trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles. Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks are competent replacements, but they don’t draw attention like their predecessor. So will Jonathan Gannon load up his fronts at the expense of his pass defense? With nose tackle Jordan Davis returning from injured reserve he may not need to. But he can’t allow Henry to get going and chew up the clock that would keep the Eagles’ explosive offense watching for extended periods.

USA Today -- Eagles

All of the experts at USA Today are picking the Eagles.

NFL.com -- Eagles

Greg Rosenthal is picking the Eagles in a close contest.

I love this game. There may not be two tougher fronts than Tennessee’s defensive line and Philadelphia’s offensive line, which square off in this bout. The Eagles’ boffo running attack also faces its biggest test — and the same is true for their leaky run defense. I’m fascinated to see how the Titans try to game plan for Jalen Hurts, while Ryan Tannehill can move the ball on this Philly defense. With the way both teams are playing right now, it looks like a toss-up. Take the home team.

New York Times -- Titans point spread

The New York Times is picking the Titans to cover in a spread pick.

Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders each set career rushing highs, and the Eagles ran for 363 total yards against the Packers last week. It would be hard to repeat that effort against the Titans, who have the third-best rushing defense in the league and have held every opponent after Week 3 to 20 or fewer points. The Tennessee offense has lately gotten a lift from the rookie receiver Treylon Burks, who had a combined 181 receiving yards over their last two games. Of course, the Titans’ first option will most likely be Derrick Henry, who should do well against an Eagles defense that is giving up 4.7 yards per rush attempt. Pick: Titans +5.5

ESPN -- Eagles

Three of the five ESPN experts that selected are rolling with Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette -- Eagles

Gerry Dulac is rolling with Philadelphia in a close contest.

Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), 1 p.m. – The Eagles won’t run up 500 yards, including 363 yards rushing, against the Titans like they did against the Swiss-cheese Packers. The Titans are good, especially on defense, but they haven’t beaten a team with a winning record. All four losses have been to winning teams. Prediction: Eagles, 27-20

Sports Illustrated -- Titans



Three of the five writers at Sports Illustrated are picking the Titans.

CBS Sports -- Titans



CBS Sports is rolling with the Titans in the upset.

Pro Football Talk -- Titans



Mike Florio and Pro Football Talk are rolling with the Titans.

Florio’s take: The Titans are too good to lose two in a row, even when they’re facing the best team in the NFC on their own field. Florio’s pick: Titans 28, Eagles 23.

The Sporting News -- Eagles

The Sporting News is picking the Eagles.

It’s the A.J. Brown game. The Eagles’ star receiver was acquired in a trade with Tennessee, and he has been a difference-maker for Jalen Hurts. Brown has put up modest numbers through the last four weeks (14 catches, 162 yards, 2 TDs). He clears 100 yards in this one. Tennessee keeps it close with a bounce-back game for Derrick Henry, but the Eagles stay hot at home.

