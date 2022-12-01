NFL Week 13 picks: Eagles beat Titans; Vikings edge Jets; Cowboys, Chargers win
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 108-71-1 (.603). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500); season 84-92-4 (.477). Off: Arizona, Carolina. Times Pacific.
Bills (8-3) at Patriots (6-5)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime.
Line: Bills by 4. O/U: 43 1/2.
Buffalo is going to miss injured pass rusher Von Miller, but they have plenty of talent along the defensive front. New England’s offense is going to have a tough time moving the ball.
Prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 17
Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Steelers by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
Pittsburgh does a decent job of stopping the run, and the Steelers should be able to throw against a bad Atlanta secondary and win back-to-back games for the first time this year.
Prediction: Steelers 23, Falcons 20
Broncos (3-9) at Ravens (7-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Ravens by 8 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.
Since its week off, Denver has scored 10, 16 and 10 points. Difficult to imagine the Broncos beating anyone that way, and certainly not Baltimore. The Ravens’ secondary is a little shaky.
Prediction: Ravens 23, Broncos 13
Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Browns by 7. O/U: 47 1/2.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. He might not play great Sunday, but he’s good enough to lead Cleveland over his old team. Houston will make it interesting for a while.
Prediction: Browns 27, Texans 17
Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Vikings by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.
New quarterback Mike White had nothing to lose and blew away everyone last week. But it’s different when you begin the week as The Guy. New York’s defense is good, though. This should be close.
Prediction: Vikings 27, Jets 23
Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Packers by 5 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
Chicago would be dumb to rush back QB Justin Fields. If Aaron Rodgers plays, he owns the Bears. If it’s Jordan Love, he looked really sharp in the loss to Philadelphia. Either way, Green Bay gets the edge.
Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 20
Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Jaguars by 1 1/2 . O/U: 51 1/2.
Detroit believes, and the Lions are finding ways to win — or at least come close. Jacksonville fights hard too, and the Jaguars are coming off an emotional win. The home team gets the nod.
Prediction: Lions 23, Jaguars 21
Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Commanders by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
Washington has won six of seven and quarterback Taylor Heinicke is building believers by the week. New York finds ways to win and is at home. Still, Washington has more weapons.
Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 21
Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Eagles by 5 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
Philadelphia has a chance to clinch a playoff berth (with a win and some help) and the Eagles are playing the run better just in time. Coach Mike Vrabel gets Tennessee to play better than it should.
Prediction: Eagles 28, Titans 20
Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Seahawks by 7 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.
The Rams don’t have much left, and now Aaron Donald is out. That spells curtains against a decent Seattle team whose QB, Geno Smith, leads the league’s regular starters in completion percentage.
Prediction: Seahawks 28, Rams 13
Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: 49ers by 3 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.
This pits a terrific Miami defense with offensive weapons that are so hard to cover against a defense that hasn’t given up a point in the second half four games in a row. Potential Super Bowl preview.
Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20
Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Chiefs by 2 1/2. O/U: 52 1/2.
Cincinnati is 7-2 after its 0-2 start but hasn’t run into a team as good as Kansas City. Now, the Bengals did have the formula last season to beat star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so it will be close.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Bengals 24
Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Chargers by 1 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.
The Chargers can’t stop the run, and Josh Jacobs is coming off a phenomenal rushing performance for Las Vegas. Regardless, QB Justin Herbert is going to carve up that Raiders defense.
Prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 23
Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Cowboys by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
Teams can run on Dallas, but that Indianapolis offensive line really is struggling. And if QB Matt Ryan has to drop back and throw more than five yards, look out. The Cowboys keep it rolling.
Prediction: Cowboys 33, Colts 17
Saints (4-8) at Buccaneers (5-6)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Buccaneers by 3 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
New Orleans is nothing special, but this is its Super Bowl and it’s only a game back in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has been playing not to lose, and that’s typically a recipe for losing football.
Prediction: Saints 24, Buccaneers 21
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.