NFL Week 13 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday. Look for Arizona to utilize a three-RB committee featuring Edmonds, David Johnson and Kenyan Drake.
Falcons WR Julio Jones (shoulder) left Sunday's game briefly, but managed to return and is tentatively expected to suit up on Thanksgiving. The outlook is less clear for Devonta Freeman (foot) and Austin Hooper (knee). Brian Hill will continue to work as the Falcons' lead back if Freeman is sidelined.
Bears TE Adam Shaheen (foot) should have a featured role once healthy enough to return with Trey Burton (calf, IR) done for the season. Backup TE Ben Braunecker (concussion) isn't a realistic fantasy option in Week 13 if Shaheen is again sidelined. Taylor Gabriel (concussion) will be replaced in three-WR sets by Javon Wims if the Bears' field-stretching WR is unable to clear the protocol by Thursday.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains without a clear timetable for return and seems more likely to miss the remainder of the season by the day. The offense will continue to utilize Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson in three-WR sets.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains week to week and is reportedly at risk of being shut down for the season. Jeff Driskel (hamstring) will continue to start under center as long as Stafford remains sidelined. Driskel possesses fantasy-friendly dual-threat ability when at full health, but his limitations as a passer lower the ceilings and floors alike for all of the offense's receivers.
Colts TE Eric Ebron (ankle, IR) is out indefinitely, so Jack Doyle will work as the offense's starter moving forward. Also expect Mo Alie-Cox to have a solid-sized role. Electric rookie WR Parris Campbell (hand) is reportedly expected to return in December, while RB Marlon Mack (hand, out) doesn't have a clear timetable for return. T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers will work in three-WR sets as long as Campbell remains sidelined, while Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines formed a two-RB committee in Mack's absence last week.
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and RB Damien Williams (ribs) each had a Week 12 bye to get healthier. Hill's absence would lead to a full-time role for speedy rookie Mecole Hardman, while Williams' absence would result in a two-RB committee featuring LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.
Dolphins WRs Jakeem Grant (ankle) and Albert Wilson (rib) are banged up. Their respective absences would further ingrain DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Allen Hurns as the offense's top-three pass-game options.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) had a Week 12 bye to get right. His return would push Laquon Treadwell back to a full-time bench role, although backup TE Irv Smith has played much more often than Treadwell with Thielen sidelined anyway.
Patriots WRs Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) each appear to have a decent chance to suit up this week. Their respective returns would relegate intriguing rookies N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers back to the bench.
Giants TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were each sidelined in Week 12. Kaden Smith played a near every-down role as the offense's clear-cut starting TE with both Engram and Ellison out.
Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (broken rib/punctured lung) left Sunday's blowout loss early and didn't return. The absence of the offense's slot WR will likely lead to Trevor Davis working in three-WR sets. It'd be good news for the respective target shares of Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs alike.
Eagles WRs Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) were each sidelined in Week 12, leading the offense to continue to utilize two-TE sets with both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert as their base formation. Backup WRs Jordan Matthews, Greg Ward, Mack Hollins and JJ Arcega-Whiteside haven't emerged as realistic fantasy options to this point. Miles Sanders will continue to work as the Eagles' featured back for as long as Jordan Howard (shoulder) remains sidelined. Carson Wentz (bruised hand) is expected to play through the pain and start Sunday vs. Miami.
Giants WR Golden Tate is in the concussion protocol. Tate's absence would lead to more slot work for Sterling Shepard as well as additional target share for Darius Slayton. Neither Cody Latimer nor Bennie Fowler are realistic fantasy options if Tate is ultimately sidelined.
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) is far from 100% at the moment. James Washington and Diontae Johnson will continue to form a one-two punch at WR for as long as JuJu remains sidelined. Benny Snell worked as the offense's lead early-down grinder with James Conner (shoulder) unavailable in Week 12, although each of Jaylen Samuels as well as Kerrith Whyte were also involved. Conner said "it'll be a little longer" before he's ready to play.
49ers RB Matt Breida (ankle) remains without a clear timeline for return. Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida have formed a two-back committee with Breida sidelined, although Jeff Wilson was more involved in Week 12 after scoring the game-winning touchdown on his only snap of Week 11.
Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) appeared close to suiting up in Week 12. His return would likely result in a committee of sorts between himself and athletically-gifted TE Jonnu Smith, rendering each as low-floor fantasy options.
Redskins RB Chris Thompson (toe) would replace Wendell Smallwood as the offense's scat back if he can get back on the field this week. TE Jeremy Sprinkle is locked in as the offense's full-time option with Vernon Davis (concussion, IR) done for the season. Paul Richardson (hamstring) remains far from 100%, which could continue to lead to huge target workloads for Terry McLaurin.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Week 13
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
DL
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
ATL
TE
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Illness
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ATL
TE
Back
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Concussion
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
ATL
DT
Neck
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
ATL
DE
Shoulder
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Toe
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee, hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
BUF
S
Concussion
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
BUF
C
Hand
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
BUF
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
OT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Foot
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
S
Groin
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Clavicle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DT
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Antwuan Woods
DAL
DT
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Neck
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DAL
RT
Knee, back
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Shoulder
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
RG
Back, ankle
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
LG
Knee
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
FB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DET
S
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DET
C
Concussion
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hip, back
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Ribs
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Groin
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Foot
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hamstring
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DET
P
Abdomen
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DET
TE
Knee
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
DET
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Strong
DET
DT
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tra Carson
DET
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RT
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Hand
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Hamstring
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Roderic Teamer
LAC
S
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
LS
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
OT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
LT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Illness
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
DB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Rib
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
S
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NOR
G
Arm
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NOR
KR
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NOR
FB
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NOR
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NOR
C
Back
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
S
Heel, chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
S
Back
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
OT
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ribs
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RT
Concussion
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
S
Abdomen
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
G
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
QB
Hand
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Shoulder
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DE
Knee, hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
FB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Finger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
K
Right quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
G
Stinger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Jaw
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DT
Stinger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Sean Murphy-Bunting
TAM
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LT
Ribs
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
OLB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-