NFL Week 13 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday. Look for Arizona to utilize a three-RB committee featuring Edmonds, David Johnson and Kenyan Drake.

  • Falcons WR Julio Jones (shoulder) left Sunday's game briefly, but managed to return and is tentatively expected to suit up on Thanksgiving. The outlook is less clear for Devonta Freeman (foot) and Austin Hooper (knee). Brian Hill will continue to work as the Falcons' lead back if Freeman is sidelined.

  • Bears TE Adam Shaheen (foot) should have a featured role once healthy enough to return with Trey Burton (calf, IR) done for the season. Backup TE Ben Braunecker (concussion) isn't a realistic fantasy option in Week 13 if Shaheen is again sidelined. Taylor Gabriel (concussion) will be replaced in three-WR sets by Javon Wims if the Bears' field-stretching WR is unable to clear the protocol by Thursday.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains without a clear timetable for return and seems more likely to miss the remainder of the season by the day. The offense will continue to utilize Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson in three-WR sets.

  • Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains week to week and is reportedly at risk of being shut down for the season. Jeff Driskel (hamstring) will continue to start under center as long as Stafford remains sidelined. Driskel possesses fantasy-friendly dual-threat ability when at full health, but his limitations as a passer lower the ceilings and floors alike for all of the offense's receivers.

  • Colts TE Eric Ebron (ankle, IR) is out indefinitely, so Jack Doyle will work as the offense's starter moving forward. Also expect Mo Alie-Cox to have a solid-sized role. Electric rookie WR Parris Campbell (hand) is reportedly expected to return in December, while RB Marlon Mack (hand, out) doesn't have a clear timetable for return. T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers will work in three-WR sets as long as Campbell remains sidelined, while Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines formed a two-RB committee in Mack's absence last week.

  • Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and RB Damien Williams (ribs) each had a Week 12 bye to get healthier. Hill's absence would lead to a full-time role for speedy rookie Mecole Hardman, while Williams' absence would result in a two-RB committee featuring LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.

  • Dolphins WRs Jakeem Grant (ankle) and Albert Wilson (rib) are banged up. Their respective absences would further ingrain DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Allen Hurns as the offense's top-three pass-game options.

  • Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) had a Week 12 bye to get right. His return would push Laquon Treadwell back to a full-time bench role, although backup TE Irv Smith has played much more often than Treadwell with Thielen sidelined anyway.

  • Patriots WRs Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) each appear to have a decent chance to suit up this week. Their respective returns would relegate intriguing rookies N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers back to the bench.

  • Giants TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were each sidelined in Week 12. Kaden Smith played a near every-down role as the offense's clear-cut starting TE with both Engram and Ellison out.

  • Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (broken rib/punctured lung) left Sunday's blowout loss early and didn't return. The absence of the offense's slot WR will likely lead to Trevor Davis working in three-WR sets. It'd be good news for the respective target shares of Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs alike.

  • Eagles WRs Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) were each sidelined in Week 12, leading the offense to continue to utilize two-TE sets with both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert as their base formation. Backup WRs Jordan Matthews, Greg Ward, Mack Hollins and JJ Arcega-Whiteside haven't emerged as realistic fantasy options to this point. Miles Sanders will continue to work as the Eagles' featured back for as long as Jordan Howard (shoulder) remains sidelined. Carson Wentz (bruised hand) is expected to play through the pain and start Sunday vs. Miami.

  • Giants WR Golden Tate is in the concussion protocol. Tate's absence would lead to more slot work for Sterling Shepard as well as additional target share for Darius Slayton. Neither Cody Latimer nor Bennie Fowler are realistic fantasy options if Tate is ultimately sidelined.

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee) is far from 100% at the moment. James Washington and Diontae Johnson will continue to form a one-two punch at WR for as long as JuJu remains sidelined. Benny Snell worked as the offense's lead early-down grinder with James Conner (shoulder) unavailable in Week 12, although each of Jaylen Samuels as well as Kerrith Whyte were also involved. Conner said "it'll be a little longer" before he's ready to play.

  • 49ers RB Matt Breida (ankle) remains without a clear timeline for return. Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida have formed a two-back committee with Breida sidelined, although Jeff Wilson was more involved in Week 12 after scoring the game-winning touchdown on his only snap of Week 11.

  • Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) appeared close to suiting up in Week 12. His return would likely result in a committee of sorts between himself and athletically-gifted TE Jonnu Smith, rendering each as low-floor fantasy options.

  • Redskins RB Chris Thompson (toe) would replace Wendell Smallwood as the offense's scat back if he can get back on the field this week. TE Jeremy Sprinkle is locked in as the offense's full-time option with Vernon Davis (concussion, IR) done for the season. Paul Richardson (hamstring) remains far from 100%, which could continue to lead to huge target workloads for Terry McLaurin.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 13

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Jonathan Bullard

ARI

DL

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chase Edmonds

ARI

RB

Hamstring

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Tramaine Brock

ARI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brooks Reed

ARI

LB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Foster

ARI

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Julio Jones

ATL

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Devonta Freeman

ATL

RB

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Austin Hooper

ATL

TE

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Jordan Miller

ATL

CB

Illness

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Luke Stocker

ATL

TE

Back

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Kemal Ishmael

ATL

S

Concussion

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Tyeler Davison

ATL

DT

Neck

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Takk McKinley

ATL

DE

Shoulder

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Sharrod Neasman

ATL

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Desmond Trufant

ATL

CB

Toe

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Ito Smith

ATL

RB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Pierce

BAL

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Skura

BAL

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daylon Mack

BAL

DT

Knee, hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Pernell McPhee

BAL

DE

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ty Nsekhe

BUF

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Siran Neal

BUF

S

Concussion

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Mitch Morse

BUF

C

Hand

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Robert Foster

BUF

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dennis Daley

CAR

OT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Van Roten

CAR

G

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dontari Poe

CAR

DT

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Natrell Jamerson

CAR

DB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Danny Trevathan

CHI

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Ben Braunecker

CHI

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Adam Shaheen

CHI

TE

Foot

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Bobby Massie

CHI

RT

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Sherrick McManis

CHI

S

Groin

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Taylor Gabriel

CHI

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Trey Burton

CHI

TE

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Sample

CIN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Redmond

CIN

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dre Kirkpatrick

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Clavicle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Murray

CLE

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Olivier Vernon

CLE

DE

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Burnett

CLE

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Ekuale

CLE

DT

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Garrett

CLE

DE

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Antwuan Woods

DAL

DT

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Leighton Vander Esch

DAL

LB

Neck

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

La'el Collins

DAL

RT

Knee, back

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Jeff Heath

DAL

S

Shoulder

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Zack Martin

DAL

RG

Back, ankle

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Connor Williams

DAL

LG

Knee

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Brown

DAL

CB

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DT

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Hollins

DEN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Dawson

DEN

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josey Jewell

DEN

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Janovich

DEN

FB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Nelson

DEN

LB

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Flacco

DEN

QB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Flowers

DET

DE

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Tracy Walker

DET

S

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Jamal Agnew

DET

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Frank Ragnow

DET

C

Concussion

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Matthew Stafford

DET

QB

Hip, back

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Rashaan Melvin

DET

CB

Ribs

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Damon Harrison

DET

DT

Groin

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Marvin Hall

DET

WR

Foot

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Jeff Driskel

DET

QB

Hamstring

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Sam Martin

DET

P

Abdomen

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

T.J. Hockenson

DET

TE

Knee

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Nick Bawden

DET

FB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Strong

DET

DT

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tra Carson

DET

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerryon Johnson

DET

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryan Bulaga

GNB

RT

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Cole Madison

GNB

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Roby

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Adams

HOU

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lonnie Johnson

HOU

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Reid

HOU

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carlos Watkins

HOU

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dylan Cole

HOU

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Watt

HOU

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Parris Campbell

IND

WR

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marlon Mack

IND

RB

Hand

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Rock Ya-Sin

IND

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Khari Willis

IND

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shakial Taylor

IND

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Ebron

IND

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Seth DeValve

JAX

TE

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronnie Harrison

JAX

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lerentee McCray

JAX

DE

Hamstring

NFI

NFI

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcell Dareus

JAX

DT

Abdominal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geoff Swaim

JAX

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Fuller

KAN

CB

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Blake Bell

KAN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyreek Hill

KAN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Williams

KAN

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Lucas

KAN

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Emmanuel Ogbah

KAN

DE

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Martinas Rankin

KAN

RG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geremy Davis

LAC

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Roderic Teamer

LAC

S

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cole Mazza

LAC

LS

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Tevi

LAC

OT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jackson

LAC

RB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

LT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cortez Broughton

LAC

DT

Illness

NFI

NFI

-

-

-

-

-

Forrest Lamp

LAC

G

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Davis

LAC

CB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Darious Williams

LAR

DB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rob Havenstein

LAR

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Allen

LAR

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Johnson

LAR

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Noteboom

LAR

LG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Webster

MIA

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Albert Wilson

MIA

WR

Rib

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jakeem Grant

MIA

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Crawley

MIA

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Preston Williams

MIA

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Thielen

MIN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Kline

MIN

RG

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Linval Joseph

MIN

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Harris

MIN

S

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Smith

MIN

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Brett Jones

MIN

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marshon Lattimore

NOR

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Andrus Peat

NOR

G

Arm

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Deonte Harris

NOR

KR

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Zach Line

NOR

FB

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Terron Armstead

NOR

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Will Clapp

NOR

C

Back

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Dorsett

NWE

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Chung

NWE

S

Heel, chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Harris

NWE

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mohamed Sanu

NWE

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jason McCourty

NWE

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gunner Olszewski

NWE

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Evan Engram

NYG

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rhett Ellison

NYG

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jabrill Peppers

NYG

S

Back

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Golden Tate

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

CJ Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Chuma Edoga

NYJ

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darryl Roberts

NYJ

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Paul Worrilow

NYJ

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matthias Farley

NYJ

DB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kalil

NYJ

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Winters

NYJ

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Ribs

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamarcus Joyner

OAK

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Sharpe

OAK

OT

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

WR

Ribs

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Karl Joseph

OAK

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Arden Key

OAK

DE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Johnson

PHI

RT

Concussion

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Howard

PHI

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nelson Agholor

PHI

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rudy Ford

PHI

S

Abdomen

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Brooks

PHI

G

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carson Wentz

PHI

QB

Hand

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Shoulder

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Artie Burns

PIT

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Switzer

PIT

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephon Tuitt

PIT

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Willson

SEA

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jadeveon Clowney

SEA

DE

Knee, hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jarran Reed

SEA

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Bellore

SEA

FB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Finger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Breida

SFO

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robbie Gould

SFO

K

Right quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Person

SFO

G

Stinger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jullian Taylor

SFO

DT

Jaw

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Blair

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kwon Alexander

SFO

LB

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Nelson

TAM

OLB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

M.J. Stewart

TAM

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Beau Allen

TAM

DT

Stinger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Murphy-Bunting

TAM

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Pamphile

TEN

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

LeShaun Sims

TEN

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Lewan

TEN

LT

Ribs

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Thompson

WAS

RB

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daron Payne

WAS

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Paul Richardson

WAS

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kerrigan

WAS

OLB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

