NFL Week 13: Former Vols’ stats

Week 13 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.

Kyle Phillips played his third game for the New York Jets after beginning the campaign on injured reserve.

Atlanta punter Dustin Colquitt missed a second consecutive contest for the Falcons as he is on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara was out for a fourth straight week due to a knee injury.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 13 are listed below.

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 13 yards

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 assist

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 13 carries, 78 yards, 3 receptions, 18 yards

Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): COVID-19 reserve list

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Played, no stats

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): Inactive

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackle, 1 assist

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 6 punts, 290 yards

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 assist

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 1 assist

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 4 tackles

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 8 yards

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 1 fumble recovery

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle, 2 assists

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

