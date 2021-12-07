NFL Week 13: Former Vols’ stats
Week 13 of the NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.
Kyle Phillips played his third game for the New York Jets after beginning the campaign on injured reserve.
Atlanta punter Dustin Colquitt missed a second consecutive contest for the Falcons as he is on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara was out for a fourth straight week due to a knee injury.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 13 are listed below.
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 13 yards
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 assist
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 13 carries, 78 yards, 3 receptions, 18 yards
Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): COVID-19 reserve list
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Played, no stats
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): Inactive
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackle, 1 assist
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 6 punts, 290 yards
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 assist
Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 1 assist
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 4 tackles
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 8 yards
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 1 fumble recovery
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle, 2 assists
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats
